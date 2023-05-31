Workers Compensation & Pre-Existing Conditions: What Do You Need to Know?

Workers compensation is a crucial aspect of employee rights and protection. This system exists to provide benefits and medical coverage to employees who suffer work-related injuries or illnesses. However, scenarios, where an employee has pre-existing medical conditions, pose a unique challenge.

These situations require specific attention to ensure that employers and insurance providers handle claims fairly and adequately. A pre-existing condition is any medical issue that existed before the employee’s injury or illness occurred.

Understanding the legal and medical intricacies of workers’ compensation and pre-existing conditions is essential to ensure that employees receive the compensation and care they deserve.

What Is a Pre-existing Condition?

Understanding the concept of pre-existing conditions is crucial when dealing with workers’ compensation claims. It refers to any previous diagnosis of a health condition or injury that existed before the current injury or illness associated with the claim.

Typically, pre-existing conditions are chronic or long-term conditions like asthma, hypertension, or obesity. However, a pre-existing condition can also be a physical injury resulting from prior trauma or repetitive stress, including low back pain, carpal tunnel syndrome, neck pain, tennis elbow, rotator cuff damage, or knee pain.

These conditions can make it challenging to determine the cause of the current injury, as they can be aggravated or exacerbated by the current injury. It is in your best interest to carefully evaluate each case to determine the contribution of the pre-existing condition to the current injury and assign liability accordingly.

Pre-existing conditions can add complexity to workers’ compensation claims, and it is necessary to consider them when assessing and managing these claims.

How Pre-existing Conditions Affect Workers’ Compensation Claims

When an employee suffers an injury at work and also has a pre-existing condition, the situation becomes more complex. Employers and insurance companies might deny compensation, asserting that the new injury was not due to an accident at work but rather related to the existing condition.

Workers’ compensation programs are administered independently in every state, and so the laws and regulations are different in each state. In New York, for example, state laws mandate that every employer maintains workers’ compensation coverage for their employees. Coverage details require that injured employees are entitled to medical care and lost wages reimbursement.

However, the amount and duration of workers’ compensation payment in New York is limited to a statutory rate. As such, anyone who suffers from a pre-existing condition should understand their rights and needs and consult a legal representative.

It is generally recommended that you contact a workers’ comp lawyer at Shulman & Hill to navigate the complex procedures and financial compensation available under the law. Given the complexity of workers’ compensation claims, dedication and thoroughness are important when handling cases that involve both a pre-existing condition and a new injury at work.

Does New York Workers’ Comp Cover Pre-existing Conditions?

When it comes to workers’ compensation claims, it’s crucial to understand how a pre-existing injury can impact your case. If you sustained an injury prior to your work accident but were able to perform your job without any restrictions, and the new injury caused an aggravation of the old injury, you still have a right to receive benefits as though you were injured for the first time.

However, having proper medical documentation to support your claim is essential. A doctor’s examination should prove that your previous injury was aggravated by a work-related accident. This is where having an experienced attorney can be invaluable.

It’s also important to note that you have the right to seek a medical opinion from a doctor of your choosing, as long as they are authorized by the New York State Workers’ Compensation Board. Ultimately, the key is to ensure that you have compelling evidence of your injury and a clear understanding of your rights and options under the law.

Don’t Let Pre-existing Conditions Keep You From Filing for Workers Compensation

It’s important to remember that pre-existing conditions should not deter workers from filing for worker’s compensation. Your state’s laws protect workers who have suffered a workplace injury, even if they have a pre-existing condition.

Employers are still responsible for providing a safe working environment and compensating workers who are injured on the job. It is crucial for workers to report any workplace injuries promptly and accurately, including any pre-existing conditions that the injury may have aggravated.

By understanding their rights and taking appropriate action, workers can protect their health, livelihood and future.