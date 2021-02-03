Wintry Wednesday For Florida With Falling Iguanas Possible

Our wintry Wednesday features sunny skies but with a chilly breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at South Florida’s beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-60s, with a few locations in southern Miami-Dade making it into the upper 60s.

Thursday morning will be cold once again, with lows in the low to mid-40s.. Look for lots of sun and a bit of an ocean breeze during the day as a warm-up begins. Thursday’s highs will be near 70 degrees.

Friday morning will bring lows in the more seasonable 50s. Then we’ll see sunny skies and a mild breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday will be sunny and breezy, with a few afternoon showers in spots. Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Look for a gusty breeze along the Gulf coast as another front moves in. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.