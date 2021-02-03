Home Weather Wintry Wednesday For Florida With Falling Iguanas Possible

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Our wintry Wednesday features sunny skies but with a chilly breeze.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at South Florida’s beaches.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-60s, with a few locations in southern Miami-Dade making it into the upper 60s.

Thursday morning will be cold once again, with lows in the low to mid-40s..  Look for lots of sun and a bit of an ocean breeze during the day as a warm-up begins.  Thursday’s highs will be near 70 degrees.

Friday morning will bring lows in the more seasonable 50s.  Then we’ll see sunny skies and a mild breeze.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday will be sunny and breezy, with a few afternoon showers in spots.  Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  Look for a gusty breeze along the Gulf coast as another front moves in.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

