Winter Returns

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday will be sunny with a strong and chilly breeze.  An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at all of South Florida’s beaches.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday morning will be cold, with lows in the 40s.  The day will be sunny and very breezy again.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 60s.

Thursday will be warmer, with morning lows in the 50s.  Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a strong ocean breeze in the east coast metro area.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Look for a few showers to return on Friday, but the day will also bring good sun and some clouds at times.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday’s forecast includes plenty of sun for much of the day, but a few passing showers are also possible.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

