Winter Returns

Tuesday will be sunny with a strong and chilly breeze. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at all of South Florida’s beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday morning will be cold, with lows in the 40s. The day will be sunny and very breezy again. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 60s.

Thursday will be warmer, with morning lows in the 50s. Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a strong ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Look for a few showers to return on Friday, but the day will also bring good sun and some clouds at times. Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday’s forecast includes plenty of sun for much of the day, but a few passing showers are also possible. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 70s.