Winter Returns To Florida

Monday morning will be breezy with early showers as a strong front moves in. Look for clouds on the breeze to give way to sun during the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Monday evening. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid-70s in the east coast metro area and near 70 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday morning will be chilly, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. The day will be sunny with a strong and gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-60s in the east coast metro area and the low 60s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday morning will be cold and breezy. Look for lows in the mid-40s that will feel even colder. Then we’ll see sunny skies with a chilly breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-60s.

Thursday morning lows will again be in the 40s. But the day will be sunny as a warming trend begins. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Friday morning lows will be in the more seasonable 50s. Then the day will feature lots of sun. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s.