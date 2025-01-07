Winter Is Here!

Tuesday features a chilly morning, followed by sunny skies and a cold and gusty breeze on the mainland. The Keys will see good sun and a few clouds — but no one in South Florida will see much of a warmup. Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the beaches of Broward and Palm Beach counties and an elevated rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the mid-60s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and the low-60s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will bring a cold start, with morning lows in the mid-40s to low-50s on the mainland and the upper-50s in the Keys. The day will be mostly sunny in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will see lots of sun and maybe a cloud or two. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low-70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Thursday will feature another cold morning, with lows in the mid-40s to low-50s on the mainland. Then look for sunny skies but chilly afternoon temperatures. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper-60s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Friday will be off to a chilly start, with lows in the upper-40s to mid-50s on the mainland. The East Coast metro area and the Keys will see a nice mix of sun and clouds, and sunny skies will be the rule along the Gulf Coast. Friday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a milder morning, with lows in the upper-50s to low-60s on the mainland. Then we’ll see mostly sunny skies around South Florida. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper-70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.



