Winter Comes Early

After some showers and a rather chilly start in the 50s and very low 60s, Thursday features breezy conditions, with some sun and more clouds along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area gets clouds and showers. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 70s.

Friday will be breezy again, with a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast and another gloomy and showery day in the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be breezy and cloudy throughout South Florida, and passing showers will be in the forecast. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Look for clouds, showers, and a gusty breeze on Sunday, and a stray storm isn’t out of the question as another front moves in. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

More sun and fewer clouds and showers will be in the mix on Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 70s.