Windy With Possibly Severe Storms

Sunday features windy conditions and plenty of showers and storms as a fast- moving front moves in. Look for the worst weather from the early morning into the early- to mid-afternoon.. Severe storms are possible, with small hail, dangerous lightning, damaging winds, periods of heavy rain, and the chance of an isolated tornado. There will also be an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at both the Atlantic and the Gulf beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s.

Monday will bring a cooler start, with morning lows in the 60s in the east coast metro area, near 70 degrees along the Gulf coast, and in the low 70s in the Keys. The day will be sunny with a cool breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s along the Gulf coast and the mid 70s elsewhere in South Florida.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s at the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and in the Keys, while some inland locations could reach the upper 80s.

Wednesday will see good sun and some clouds on a brisk breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s, but a few inland locations could top the 90 degree mark.

Thursday’s forecast calls for plenty of hot sun. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s right at the coast and in the Keys, while some inland locations will reach the upper 80s.