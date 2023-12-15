Windy and Wet Weather Hangs Around

Friday features windy conditions around South Florida again. Look for clouds and showers, especially in the East Coast metro area and the Keys. A wind advisory is in place until Sunday morning. In the Keys, there’s a flood watch until late Saturday night. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches until Sunday morning. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Saturday looks to be windy and a washout in most of South Florida. Look for lots of clouds and showers, including periods of heavy rain in spots. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday will bring the return of the sun, but clouds and showers will be around as well. The East Coast metro area will be windy, while the Gulf Coast will be on the breezy side. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will feature breezy conditions and lots of sun as cooler and drier air makes its way into South Florida. Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a decidedly cooler start, with lows in the 50s. The day will be breezy and sunny, but don’t look for much of a warmup. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the upper 60s.