Tropical Storm Watch Now, Warnings Expected For South Florida (2 WX Videos)

All of South Florida is under a tropical storm watch as Saturday begins, and expect tropical storm warnings to be issued for at least part of our area later today. The biggest threat from Eta is likely to be prolonged heavy rain and flash flooding. We could see 2 to 3 inches of rain through Monday.

Saturday features windy conditions, lots of clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Heavy rain is possible at times. A flood watch is in effect in the east coast metro area through Tuesday evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Wednesday. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will see deteriorating weather conditions during the day, with increasing winds and heavy rain. Tropical storm conditions are likely by Sunday night. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Eta will make its closest approach to South Florida on Monday. Expect tropical storm-force winds and flooding rain. Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Tuesday will be windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Passing showers and storms are likely. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

Eta has not become better organized or stronger overnight, but that is expected to change on Saturday. At 4 am, Tropical Depression Eta was located near 18.3 North, 84.9 West, about 250 miles west-southwest of Grand Cayman. Maximum sustained winds were 35 miles per hour, and Eta was moving east-northeast at 10 miles per hour. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Florida Keys and from the Keys northward to Sebastian Inlet on the east coast, and on the Gulf Coast northward to Bonita Beach. Tropical storm warnings are up for the Cayman Islands, portions of Cuba, and the northwestern Bahamas.

South Florida can expect periods of heavy rain, localized flooding, tropical storm-force winds, and stronger gusts as Eta approaches late on Sunday. These conditions will last into Monday as Eta moves slowly away from us.