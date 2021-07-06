Will Ethereum 2.0 Fully Launch In 2021?

Not so long ago the world was shaken by the launch of a new open-source blockchain system where the users have an opportunity to create decentralized applications. And now we are already counting days till the full massive upgrade of the system — Ethereum 2.0.

So, what new features will be added? What do the users need to do in order to install the updated version and what is the day X for the full Ethereum 2.0 launch?

Ethereum 2.0 Features and Their Advantages

Since its launch date, Ethereum gained huge popularity among the users. Thus the need to improve the system and make it more flawless appeared. Here are what new features Ethereum 2.0 is going to have:

Proof-of-Work will be replaced by Proof-of-Stake. The transactions are validated via staking instead of mining. It makes the network more secure and reduces energy usage.

Shard chains. They will improve the scalability and capacity of the system. Shard chains will allow processing more transactions per second which will increase the network’s functionality.

Beacon chain. It will be the main element of the Ethereum 2.0 rollout. Beacon chain will allow sharing of the information between shards. It will also support the shard chains to keep the scalability of the mechanism on a decent level.

When Will Eth2 Fully Launch?

Ethereum 2.0 was planned to be launched in three phases: phase 0, phase 1, and phase 2. Phase 0 was already successfully implemented in 2020 (when the Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism was replaced by Proof-of-Stake). Phase 1 will be released by the end of 2021 and phase 2 rollout is planned for 2022.

There is a lot of pressure caused by the high expectations of Ethereum 2.0. That’s why the developers are not in a hurry to launch the new elements and take their time to make sure all the new system features will work properly. And all we can do for now is wait. You can track the progress and transactions on Ethscan explorer.

Is There Anything I Need To Do For The ETH 2.0 Upgrade?

No, there is nothing you need to do when the system is being upgraded. After the updated system is fully launched and the first generation of Ethereum is merged with Ethereum 2.0 all the currency that you keep in the original Ethereum will be transferred to Ethereum 2.0. Nothing is going to get lost through the shifting process. You will just need to get used to working with some new features of Ethereum 2.0.

The Ethereum community is now experiencing big changes. The system shifting process may sound complicated but after it is fully completed users’ lives will be much easier and the network’s productivity will be more efficient.

Ethereum 2.0 will definitely not be fully launched in 2021. The date of the full release is still unknown but is planned for 2022. Let’s keep our heads up because it is really worth the wait.