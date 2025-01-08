Wildfires Rage Out Of Control In California (Videos)

Wildfires in Los Angeles has claimed at least two lives and destroyed over 1000 structures. The uncontained blaze continues to grow as thousands of people are forced to flee the scene.

Help to fight the fires is coming from other states.

This is the coverage of various news sources covering the fires. Video links are included too.

Maps: Tracking the Los Angeles Wildfires

NOTE: These are running coverage of the fires and are continually being updated.

New York Times : Firefighters were working under unfathomable conditions, with a limited water supply and strong winds. At least two people were killed, and tens of thousands were under mandatory evacuation orders as multiple blazes raged out of control.

Washington Post: Multiple wildfires are burning out of control on the west and east sides of Los Angeles County, fanned by hurricane-strength gusts that showed no signs of letting up Wednesday and that might intensify in the hours ahead.

Associated Press: Fierce wildfires are raging in the Los Angeles area, fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, sending residents fleeing from burning homes through flames. Thousands of firefighters were battling at least three separate blazes, from the Pacific Coast inland to Pasadena.

At least two people were killed and tens of thousands were forced to evacuate as multiple wildfires devastated the Los Angeles area and stretched the region’s firefighting resources to its limits.



