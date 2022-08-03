Why You Shouldn’t Attempt DIY Garage Door Repairs

There are many projects around the house that an avid or even beginner DIYer can execute with little issue. But a garage door is one of the few DIY projects that you should strike off your to-do list. Here are some reasons why.

You Can Worsen the Problem

A garage door generally has many components in it, so it’s easy to get the different parts mixed up. This is a real risk as you may end up unsure of where a certain piece should go and such. In this way, you will leave your garage door in a worse state than it was when you started your attempt to fix it. This can be a major inconvenience to you since 55% of homeowners use the garage door as the main entryway for their home. If you worsen the problem and leave it in a state in which it’s hard or impossible to use, then you will have caused an issue for your family that you would have been better off avoiding.

You May Not Have the Right Tools

The second reason why you should reconsider attempting DIY garage door repairs is that you may not have the right tools. Some parts of your garage door may call for specialized tools to open safely or to open at all. Without these tools, you will have a hard time trying to get to the root of the problem. This comes with the risk of injury as something may slip out of place as a result of not being the right fit or right tool. Professionals will have a set of tools and they will also know the right tools that are generally used in garage door repairs. This enables them to work fast and safely.

You May Not Know What the Actual Problem Is

When something goes wrong with your garage door, it’s all too easy for a person who has no training with garage door repairs to misdiagnose the issue. When you do this, you can spend a lot of time and resources attempting to fix the wrong thing, not to mention the risk that comes with attempting garage door repairs. In a day, the average garage door is used between three to five times each day. This is enough to cause an issue with any of a number of components of the garage door, so you’re better off having a professional have a look at it.

You Can Seriously Injure Yourself

The springs and bolts that operate a garage door are under a lot of pressure, and so it’s an extremely high risk to attempt to open them. Even trained professionals sometimes need an extra hand or specialized tools just to do it right and minimize the risk of injury. This shows that it’s best to let an expert handle your garage door repair.

You May Void Your Warranty

Finally, if you just got your garage door fitted and it’s still within the warranty period, it’s important to read the fine print of the warranty. For most garage doors, the warranty states that it will be voided if any adjustments are made to it by someone other than a professional. Some even go as far as stating that only a specific company is authorized to work on the garage door. You want to do your best to make sure that you maintain it in the right state for as long as you have it and get it fixed by its manufacturer at no extra cost to you if something goes wrong. Since garage doors, according to Raynor, typically have a lifespan of around 20 years or much longer if maintained well, you should ensure to lengthen this lifespan by not making attempts to fix it that might go wrong.

Keep yourself and your family safe by calling an expert to assess your garage door if it has any issues. Doing this is recommended with good reason, as can be seen from the outline above.