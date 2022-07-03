Why Sleeping In Total Darkness May Be Better For Your Health

Written by Robby Berman — Fact checked by Maria Gifford

A study from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago explores the link between light exposures during sleep and health risks. The research serves as a warning for the many people living in industrialized nations where light tends to be omnipresent.

Sleeping while exposed to any type of light whatsoever — even dim light — is linked to an increase in the likelihood of obesity, diabetes, and hypertension (high blood pressure) in older adults, the study finds.

Corresponding author for the study, Dr. Minjee Kim, of Northwestern Medicine Feinberg School of Medicine, said in a press release: “Whether it be from one’s smartphone, leaving a TV on overnight, or light pollution in a big city, we live among an abundant number amount of artificial sources of light that are available 24 hours of a day.”

“It appears that even a tiny amount of light has a noticeable effect on our body’s response,” Dr. Kim told Medical News Today.

“Previous animal and some human studies have suggested a potential association between mistimed light — not enough light during the day, too much light at night — and obesity,” said Dr. Kim.

“There was little data on light exposure patterns in older adults,” said Dr. Kim. “Since older adults are already at increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, we wanted to know how frequently older adults are exposed to ‘light at night’