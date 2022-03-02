Why Silicon Valley Giants Are Moving To Florida

The process for launching a business the associated costs in Florida can be complex, and many business owners rely on an online LLC service to help them start an LLC in Florida. There are many online resources that offer free guides and advice for Silicon Valley giants, as they navigate their relocation to popular Florida tech hubs.

All LLCs are generally considered by the federal government to be “pass-through” entities, which means that they don’t pay income taxes directly to the government and have to handle the responsibility of tax returns themselves or hire a professional to do it for them.

Silicon Valley has always been inhospitable as far as regulation and taxation processes are concerned, while Florida has created a ‘concierge service’ on its Department Of State e-Filing Portal to streamline bureaucratic procedures for new businesses.

Cheaper Overheads and Fewer Laws

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is facilitating the tech-flight from Silicon Valley after receiving inquiries about how to set up new headquarters from Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Recently, the mayor explained that Silicon Valley giants believe that Miami is a more business-friendly environment.

The tech wizards who are quietly moving to Florida are always looking ahead, as there are maintenance requirements to keep a business running smoothly and to keep it in good standing with the state. In Florida, unlike the State of California, taxes, legal compliance and maintenance requirements are taken care of by the Registered Agent that a business owner nominates when registering an LLC.

Silicon Valley giants also believe that Florida’s efficient and customized procedures will help them protect their assets during the complex process of Income Reporting.

The Future Of Work

Other Silicon Valley giants such as Hewlett Packard and Oracle are relocating in response to new business needs and team members’ preferences.

Employees will always select work opportunities in states where the cost of living is lower, and this is especially true since the Covid pandemic altered the world of work in ways we are only now starting to understand.

Experts at the University of California, Berkeley, suspect that Silicon Valley giants that are moving to Florida and other states will begin phishing out higher-paid employees and replacing them with a less costly workforce. This theory is supported by analysis from tech experts.

Identity and Brand Quality

Whenever giants are uprooting from one place and going in search of greener pastures, the public naturally asks why. In addition to reducing the cost of overheads, the ‘Sunshine State,’ as Florida is called, now aligns better with high-tech brands that are taking quantum leaps into the digital age.

A company’s identity, culture and reputation convey brand quality to the public. The recent tech flight from Silicon Valley to Florida tells the public that California no longer matches the image that goes with large, multinational, dynamic businesses that expect to get all of their services provided online.

A Business-Friendly Climate

When Walt Disney relocated from California to Florida, the chairman of Disney Parks wrote an “Open Letter To Employees” describing the benefits of leaving the ‘Golden State’ and moving to the ‘Sunshine State.’

Employees of the Disney Corporation were given the option of relocating voluntarily or continuing to work remotely from California but were advised that there would be no salary increases for those who chose to stay behind. The reasons for the Disney Corporation’s decision are linked to the fact that Florida offers business owners important insurance protection.

Due to the fact that the state is prone to hurricanes, tropical storms and tornadoes, business insurance is usually mandatory. As a result, Florida is home to a number of key industries that drive job and business growth such as insurance, finance and real estate.

Streamlining for an Easy LLC

Start-ups that are looking for a tech-friendly environment in which to launch their business will discover what Silicon Valley giants now attest to when navigating the resources to start an LLC in Florida: the Sunshine State has taken all of the hassles and headaches out of tax, legal, and maintenance compliance requirements by streamlining all of the procedures on one user-friendly online portal.