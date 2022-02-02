Why Omicron Is SARS-Cov-2’s Biggest ‘Evolutionary Leap’ Yet

Written by Hannah Flynn — Fact checked by Harriet Pike, Ph.D.

Ever since the development of vaccines for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, there have been concerns that the virus would mutate in a way that would evade immunity. Of course, with the discovery of the Omicron variant in late November 2021, some of those fears have become a reality. While there is evidence that three doses of mRNA vaccines can provide immunity, its enhanced ability to evade immunity from vaccination and previous infection compared with other variants has surprised many researchers. The discovery that it could evade immunity led to a rush to sequence the variant’s genome to pinpoint exactly how it could do this. One team of researchers from the University of Missouri, Columbia, and the University of Nebraska was able to sequence Omicron. They recently published their findings in the Journal of Autoimmunity. “We know that viruses evolve over time and acquire mutations, so when we first heard of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to identify the mutations specific to this variant,” said co-author Dr. Kamlendra Singh, assistant director of the Missouri University Molecular Interactions Core.

Sequencing Omicron Using Omicron genome sequences made available by November 26, 2021, the team processed them to identify mutations. They selected mutations that occurred on over 50% of the sequences they analyzed and found 46 high prevalence mutations unique to the Omicron variant. Of these, 23 were localized to the spike protein, which researchers have identified as crucial to SARS-CoV-2 infectiousness, and mRNA vaccines were designed to create antibodies that target it. Using existing models of the spike protein, they modeled its interaction with antibodies to investigate how the mutations might help Omicron evade immunity. These showed that the positioning of the mutations interfered with the binding of and interactions with antibodies. “Many mutations are at the places in the receptor-binding domain of spike protein, where antibodies are supposed to bind,” Dr. Singh told MNT in an interview. “If there is a mutation, obviously, one would think that the antibodies will not be effectively bound to the spike protein, and that can reduce the efficacy of vaccination and prior infection.” Interested in determining how the Omicron variant had evolved in the first place, the researchers used phylogenetic analysis to map the sequences of each of the variants Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Mu, and Omicron. The paper concludes that Omicron is most closely related to the Gamma variant of SARS-CoV-2.