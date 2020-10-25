Why Most Americans Will Still Be Buying Candy This Halloween (Video)

Three-quarters of American parents are still planning to take their children trick-or-treating this year, according to new research.

The survey of 2,000 Americans – about half of whom were parents – looked at what Halloween will look like this year, and the precautions people are taking on the holiday.

Half of the parents surveyed who are still taking their children trick-or-treating it’s too important for them to skip.

Commissioned by HI-CHEW and conducted by OnePoll, the survey found that Americans are eager to maintain a sense of normalcy this Halloween but will be taking precautions to stay safe.

Even then, parents surveyed aren’t going all out, and the treats better be extra good this year too, as the average child will only be going to FIVE houses on Halloween before calling it a night.

But limiting the number of houses they’re going to isn’t the only precaution parents are planning to take, to maintain social distancing measures and stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top precaution parents will be taking on Oct. 31 is only going to the homes of people they know, in order to ensure they’re healthy (33%).

Other precautions include only going to houses with lights on and spooky decorations out as well as speaking to their neighbors to ensure they’ve tested negative for COVID-19.

And regardless of trick-or-treating plans, candy appeared to be an integral part of the holiday, as 83% are still planning to stock up on spooky treats.

Forty percent of respondents plan to only buy candy they like, because they don’t plan to hand it out to trick-or-treaters this year.

Thirty-eight percent of respondents are also excited they don’t have to hand out candy, so they can eat more themselves.

“While celebrations may look different this year, the best part of Halloween will carry on: eating and enjoying candy,” said Tatsuya Takamiya, Chief Marketing Officer of Morinaga America, Inc. “From trick-or-treating to swapping with friends, candy will continue to play an integral part of the spooky holiday.”

And respondents have other ways to celebrate the holiday, too.

You can expect to see bats and skeletons earlier in the season: 45% are planning to decorate their homes earlier this year, to get in the spirit of the holiday.

To make up for having to stay home on Halloween, 45% plan to eat candy from the comfort of their couch, while 42% plan to watch non-stop Halloween-themed movies and 35% plan to watch non-stop horror movies.

“Halloween festivities have grown to be bigger than just one single day,” said Tatsuya Takamiya, Chief Marketing Officer of Morinaga America, Inc. “Beyond enjoying your favorite candy, this year provides a unique opportunity to spend time with family and small groups of friends and find creative ways to make each moment memorable. Whether it’s virtual scavenger hunts, Halloween movie marathons, or carving pumpkins, the options are endless.”

WHAT ARE RESPONDENTS DOING TO MAKE UP FOR STAYING HOME ON HALLOWEEN?