Why Missing One $2 Expense Could Derail Your Whole National Park Trip (Video)

Why Missing One $2 Expense Could Derail Your Whole National Park Trip...

By Greg Iacurci National park tourism is booming. But an idyllic adventure into the great outdoors can be derailed by overlooking an important aspect of trip planning: advance permits and reservations. Some of the most frequently visited parks require people to book ahead for access to popular attractions such as heavily trafficked hikes, roads and campgrounds. Some require advance tickets for full park entry. This means travelers can’t necessarily bank on showing up spontaneously to a national park and getting the experience they desire. Fail to secure this paperwork, which is typically free but can carry a processing fee of as little as $2, and you might not even get in. Since reservations can be in high demand, it’s necessary to plan ahead. Advance permits are “one of the biggest things people miss,” said Mary Cropper, a travel advisor and senior U.S. specialist at Audley Travel. The rules vary from park to park. Sometimes, there may be ways to skirt them for travelers unable to get one in advance.

Record park visitation spurred reservations

Reservations are among the ways parks are addressing congestion.

Americans flocked to national parks in 2021 and 2022 as a way to get outside and vacation domestically during the Covid-19 pandemic era, at a time when traveling overseas was difficult due to health concerns and international travel restrictions. Eighteen parks broke annual visitation records in 2021, according to National Park Service data. One of them, Hot Springs National Park in Arkansas, saw record visitors last year. Overall visits to national parks jumped 5% in 2022 versus the year prior, to 312 million recreation visits. While not a record, visitation last year was just over 5% its peak in 2016, the year of the National Park Service, or NPS, centennial, said NPS spokesperson Kathy Kupper. The NPS doesn’t forecast future visitation, Kupper said.

These national parks require vehicle reservations

Most parks currently do not require reservations for entry, though the number is expected to increase in future years. Many parks that do require reservations began implementing them during the pandemic era, though some started before 2020.

Permits may be needed for popular hikes, campgrounds

Muir Woods National Monument in California also imposes an advance reservation for parking. While Yosemite did away with its reservations to access the full park this summer, the park kept them for three weekends in February to help manage crowding during the Horsetail Fall event, during which the waterfall flowing off the El Capitan rock formation glows orange in ideal sunset conditions.

Language on Yosemite’s website suggests broader park reservations may return in future years.

“Yosemite has been grappling with congestion — even gridlock — for decades,” according to its website. “We want to build from the lessons learned from the last three summers of managed access.” Additionally, many parks require separate reservations to access certain campgrounds, or wilderness permits for overnight backpackers. “If you plan to spend the night in or around the park, you should have reservations for lodging, camping, or backpacking,” according to the Olympic National Park website. “In the summer months, especially on the weekends, campgrounds and motels can fill quickly.”

How to make a national park reservation

Visitors can make reservations online at Recreation.gov or via the Recreation.gov call center at 877-444-6777. Reservations carry a nonrefundable processing fee, ranging between $2 and $6. In addition to the processing fee, visitors must pay a park’s standard entrance-pass fee or present a National Park Service annual multi-park pass.

Reservations and permits generally become available online months in advance. For those unable to score a reservation, parks generally release additional tickets closer to the visit date, sometimes just a day ahead. In both cases, they tend to sell out quickly.

There are many details that vary between parks. For example, some vehicle reservations are valid for multiple days of park access and others for just one day. Some parks require visitors to book for a certain entry time, requiring motorists to arrive within a specified time frame.

Alternatives to some reservations and permits