Why Keto Isn’t Working For You

The ketogenic diet is a popular diet that helps you lose weight by boosting your metabolism and controlling your appetite. This prevents overeating since you will remain full for a longer period of time.

Usually, it can take anywhere between one week to three weeks to see results. If you are not losing weight even after a month, there might be a few reasons the Keto diet isn’t working for you.

Consuming Too Many Carbohydrates

A keto diet is a low-carb diet and should consist of only 5%-10% of carbohydrates compared to the standard 45%-65% in normal diets.

You might be consuming too many carbs which will prevent you from achieving ketosis. If your carb intake is more than it should be, your body will continue to produce energy from glucose instead of burning fat.

In order to lose weight on a keto diet, you have to achieve ketosis. You can purchase a keto test strip to check whether your body is in ketosis.

Failing To Track Calories

Keto-rich foods like avocados, olives and nuts are usually high in calories so consuming too many of these foods can prevent your body from burning the additional calories. Try to eat small meals throughout the day instead of 3 big meals. Make sure to use calorie counting apps to track calorie intake.

Constant Snacking Between Meals

You cannot expect to lose any weight if you are constantly snacking between meals. When you snack, you consume additional calories which your body doesn’t need.

Snack in Snacking is a good way to curb hunger and prevent overeating, but consuming too many snacks on a regular basis will lead to weight gain.

Limit your intake of high-calorie keto snacks like nuts and butter. Opt for healthy snacks like vegetable sticks and keto berries.

Consuming Too Much Protein

Just like consuming too many carbohydrates will prevent you from going into ketosis, too much protein will also prevent ketosis. This is because your body breaks down excess protein into amino acids and converts them to sugar.

Typically, kyto diets consist of 20% protein. If your protein intake is more than 30%, you will most likely not achieve ketosis. Limit your intake of processed meats, protein bars, beef jerky and high-fat dairy products.

Consumption Of Foods Containing Added And Refined Sugars

Excessive amounts of added and refined sugars will impact your blood sugar and insulin levels. Avoid foods that contain added and refined sugars. Instead, use natural sweeteners like monk fruit, inulin and allulose to sweeten foods. Artificial sweeteners should be used with caution.

One question which many people who are interested in keto diets ask is, ‘Are zero-calorie artificial sweeteners like sucralose keto-friendly?’ Although sucralose doesn’t significantly affect ketosis, it should never be used in high-heat cooking.

Lack Of Physical Exercise

Regular exercise is important for burning calories and staying fit.

Since keto diets contain a lot of high-fat foods, it is important you establish a regular workout routine for yourself to burn fat. So if you are struggling to lose weight, it might be due to a lack of physical exercise.

You Are Under Constant Stress

Your body produces more cortisol when it is under stress.

Cortisol is a stress hormone that promotes body fat especially visceral fat which surrounds vital organs and releases fatty acids into your blood. This can also raise cholesterol and insulin levels.

Regular exercise, meditation and proper sleep can help relieve stress.

Medical Conditions

If you have certain medical conditions, a keto diet might not help you lose weight no matter how well you stick to it. Conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome, hyperthyroidism and Cushing’s syndrome make it easier to gain weight and harder to lose weight. In such cases, it is recommended to talk to your doctor or physician.

Don’t have unrealistic expectations when you start a keto diet. You might not see results at once since a keto diet works differently for different bodies. Be patient and consistent in your eating habits so you can lose weight the healthy way.