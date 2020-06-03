Why Is Organic Cotton Better For Your Baby?

Have you ever been wondering why organic cotton is better for the babies, and what makes your clothing organic? I’ve arrived organics clothing is made with 100% organically grown, natural materials that don’t contain any chemicals or synthetic products in both growing and manufacturing processes. Below are the key benefits of organic baby clothes.

Organic cotton is softer and safer for your baby’s skin

First of all, organic cotton clothing is soft to the touch, and it has no chemicals. You need to know that our babies’ skin is much more fragile, tender, thinner, and it quickly absorbs chemicals. It’s also less resistant to harmful substances and bacterias in the environment. Organic cotton is grown free of chemicals and picked by hand for improved purity and durability of these fibers. Baby clothing made with 100% organically grown cotton is made of longer and purer fibers, which results in much softer, long-lasting products. When choosing natural baby clothes, you will be reducing the number of chemicals that your baby’s skin would absorb.

Organic cotton is better for the environment

Clothing produced organically is much better for the environment because it reduces the number of chemicals introduced into the atmosphere. Besides, employees of organic companies can also enjoy working in a healthier environment and not exposed to dangerous chemicals. Organic cotton farming is putting less stress on nature by using naturally beneficial practices, such as crop rotation, mechanical removal of weeds, and not treating any of them with fungicides.

Since these companies are not using harmful chemicals for producing organic cotton clothing, no animals will be killed around their field. Each time you decide to purchase something organic, you will not only feel like you’re protecting your little one but also the environment.

Durability

Our little ones grow fast, which adds up when buying baby clothes. You can wash your baby’s organic clothes again and again without having to worry if they are about to fall apart or look shabby.

Accordingly, organic cotton lasts for around a hundred washes without breaking down, while conventional cotton can start breaking down after only 10 to 20 washes.

It’s more comfortable for your baby

Your little one’s skin is less likely to break out while wearing natural organic clothes, and, also your baby would feel much more comfortable at home or while playing outside. Whether you live in a chilly or a subtropical climate region, these natural materials will be eligible for the conditions. They will help your baby’s body to maintain an average temperature.

The unique properties of organic cotton baby clothes are making it more convenient to buy baby clothing for every season. You wouldn’t have to worry about purchasing different types of material for the summer or winter because organic cotton is appropriate for both. It wicks away moisture, and it also ventilates cool air, which means that the baby is less likely to feel hot and bathe in sweat, and its wave will help the baby retain warmth during the cold winter days.