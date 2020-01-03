Why Inventory Management is the Key to Business Growth

All businesses aim to achieve consistent growth and success, and while there are many different ways to enable and maintain growth, one of the most important parts of running a successful business is inventory management.

Your inventory ultimately drives sales, customer satisfaction, and your bottom line. If you have a hot product but are running low on stock, you risk losing sales because you won’t be able to fulfill all orders.

The problem is that most businesses use spreadsheets and manual processes to maintain their inventory; but with a more efficient and automated process, you can provide a stable foundation for further growth as well as operational business health.

Keep reading to learn about the importance of inventory management and why it’s the driving factor behind business growth.

Finding the Inventory Balance

Inventory management is much more than making sure that there are products on the shelves. In times where consumer demand is low or uncertain, businesses are often stuck with having too much stock. This causes an increase in holding costs while also posing the risk that stock will become outdated or obsolete.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, there’s also concern for when consumer demand is high, and that your business may face having too little stock. This can leave your business unable to meet consumer demand.

In order for a business to successfully grow, it’s important to be able to avoid these two extremes and to instead find an inventory balance. Excessive holding costs or having to sell stock at a discount can create cash flow problems. Being out of stock on a top-selling product can damage your reputation and customer satisfaction.

With some of the best inventory management software, you can have peace of mind that your stock levels are being appropriately managed. This software allows you to see real-time stock updates while being able to see which items are low on stock, as well as which items aren’t moving off the shelves as quickly as expected.

Integration with Order Management

Each time a customer makes an order, you not only have to manually pack and ship the item, but you also have to make sure that the stock level for that item is updated. This manual method of calculating and managing your stock levels can be nothing short of a headache.

With the right inventory management software, you don’t have to worry about estimating how much stock you need to order or having too much or too little stock.

Instead, the software will not only manage your inventory but your orders as well. This means that each time a product is purchased, stock levels will automatically be updated. Inventory management software will also appropriately adjust stock levels when an item is returned.

Your business’ growth relies on your ability to have the appropriate stock levels for all products. This is made much easier when you have the right automated system in place to keep track of these levels for you.

Strategic Planning

Business growth also relies on an owner’s ability to effectively and comprehensively plan for the future. A business that uses inventory management software is better positioned to make data-driven decisions in the future. This is because inventory management software offers a host of data including:

Which items are and aren’t selling

Which products are in demand

Consumer purchasing trends

With this data, you can assess the impact and benefits of pricing structures, promotions, and sales policies as well as production capabilities. This allows you to set long-term objectives and make the necessary adjustments to inventory in order to meet those goals.

Better Problem Identification

No matter how great your inventory management operations are, your business isn’t immune to inventory-related issues. Product defects, supply chain hiccups, and the process of figuring out optimum inventory levels will all have an impact.

For long-term growth, your business must be able to identify these problems and make the necessary changes as quickly as possible. By bolstering your inventory management with the right software, you’ll have access to the data that makes it easier to detect issues.

This means you can identify and fix problems as quickly as possible, instead of allowing them to compound and get worse over time.

Customer Satisfaction

It isn’t a stretch to say that proper inventory management has a huge impact on customer satisfaction. Imagine a scenario where your business always has the appropriate stock of items on hand, ensuring that customers can buy and receive the products that they want. Now imagine a scenario where your store sells a trending product, but product stock is completely depleted in just a few hours. Which situation is more ideal?

Consumers want to do business with brands that have the products they want when they want them. This all comes down to efficient and streamlined inventory management. By putting inventory management at the forefront, you can ensure that consumers aren’t buying from a competing business.

At the end of the day, you don’t want poor inventory management to lead to dissatisfied customers that instead give their money to a competitor.