Why Groceries Are So Expensive — And How Consumers May Start To See Relief (Video)

By Lorie Konish

High inflation is subsiding, but many Americans have yet to see relief from elevated prices at the grocery store.

“Grocery prices skyrocketed during the pandemic, and in many cases, they’ve kept going up, even though the pandemic is over,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said at a Wednesday Senate hearing.

Shoppers may be infuriated to find certain grocery products — like a pound of chicken breasts or a loaf of bread — go up from one week to the next, Warren said.

And they may be frustrated to find other products — like a box of cereal or a package of spaghetti — come with fewer servings for the same price, she said. That trend is known as shrinkflation.

Lawmakers are divided on what has prompted those elevated prices.

“Grocery prices are up because of good old-fashioned corporate price gouging,” Warren said. “And they can gouge consumers on prices because there’s only a small number of companies controlling every level of the food chain.”

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., blamed government spending under President Joe Biden.

“When you spend this kind of money, you’re going to have inflation,” Kennedy said.

A recent Harris poll finds almost 3 in 5 Americans think the country is in an economic recession — even though it is not — with inflation a top concern.

“Inflation is coming down, but prices remain elevated,” said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate. “As long as prices are elevated, that means that affordability challenges persist.”