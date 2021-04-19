Why Getting Documents Notarized is Critical After a Motor Vehicle Accident in Florida

If you’ve been involved in a motor vehicle accident, your priority is getting medical attention. Once that is done, you’ll need to contact an experienced attorney for advice on bringing claims for the damages.

Do keep in mind that Florida is a no-fault state and your insurance company is liable to compensate you for the expenses incurred. This law is applicable even if you’re involved in a car accident without a license, regardless of whether you were responsible. To submit the claim, you’ll provide the necessary papers listing the facts of the incident, along with all the pertinent details.

You Must Get the Documents Notarized

When filing a personal injury claim, you’ll get the papers notarized by an electronic notary in Florida. You’ll affirm that the facts outlined in the suit are accurate and can be used as evidence in court. The official will verify your identity and signature and affix their official seal. Most car accident lawyers have a licensed notary at the firm offices as a part of their legal team. Or they may get in touch with a digital notary and acquire their signature before filing your claim in court.

You May Not Get Compensation Without Notarization

Florida courts require that a licensed official properly notarizes all documents. Without the stamp, your case could be thrown out. As a result, you’ll have to file the claim all over again. Getting the compensation due to you could cost you more money and unnecessary delays. Accident-related injuries and lack of a working vehicle could make it hard for you to make frequent trips to the court. For this reason, it is advisable to work with an attorney who can advise you on the paperwork needed and ensure their validity.

Florida Law Accepts Digital Notarization

The State of Florida accepts Remote Online Notarization (RON) effective from January 1st, 2020. The signer and notary public can use audio and video communication to verify documents without being physically present in the same room.

You can appear before the notary on a computer screen and get the documents legally authenticated. They’ll complete the process after checking government-issued IDs and conducting credential analysis of the ID through knowledge-based authentication.

Before submitting the required documents for an accident insurance claim, make sure to get them notarized and maximize your chances of winning reimbursement.