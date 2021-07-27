Why Florida Businesses Should Rethink Their Cybersecurity Strategy

Consumers these days tend to pay more attention to their experience than ever, which puts pressure on customer experience specialists to offer better and better experiences.

In the last 12 months, around 38% of consumers have faced cybercrime and online fraud at least once, with 24% twice, 15% three times. It doesn’t matter whatever online business idea you choose to start your business, you should take the required steps to improve your CX strategy.

In 2020, as per the FBI’s Internet Crime Center, Florida is ranked second in the US for internet crimes with losses of $300 million.

Reasons for rising cybercrimes are the global adoption of the Internet and the proliferation of payment-linked online services. Thus, it has led to attracting profit-oriented criminals.

Let’s understand how Florida businesses face problems in providing better customer experiences due to cybercrime and they should rethink their customer experience strategy.

Issue of Cybersecurity in Florida Businesses

Florida businesses have been experiencing breaches in consumer data. This has created huge dissatisfaction among the users.

Here are some of the examples:

1- In February 2021, an unknown hacker in Florida breached the city’s water treatment system. The hacker accessed the control systems and increased sodium hydroxide to a deadly level.

However, after some time, the employees re-adjusted the controls before the contaminated water reached the locality.

2- In 2019, around four Florida cities announced network security breaches in just eight weeks.

To retrieve their computers, Riviera Beach and Lake City paid $600,000 and $460,000 ransoms to cyber scammers, respectively. Naples was defrauded of $700,000.

According to Sri Sridharan, director of Cyber Florida, 50,000 security positions are unfilled across the state. Thus, there is a growing demand for cybersecurity in the state.

3- Recently, the two central Florida hospitals noticed unusual cybersecurity activity on their computer systems.

The two hospitals immediately shut down their multiple systems to protect patient and personnel information.

Why Florida Businesses Should Consider Cybersecurity in their Customer Experience Strategy

With the growing number of cyberattacks in Florida, focusing on cybersecurity issues has become immensely important. According to Bai Security, an IT security risk assessment company, ransomware remains the hot topic for 2021 and businesses should take the required steps to keep their organizations safe from cyber attacks.

The company recommends the Zero Trust Cybersecurity model which trusts no one, not even the administrators. With multi-factor authentication in place, you can keep your business safe.

Here are the reasons why cybersecurity is a necessity for all businesses to improve their customer experience:

Impact on Clients

Falling victims of cyberattacks can result in damage to clients and the markets. The clients lose their trust in an organization that cannot safeguard their information and financial-sensitive data. Thus, it may directly impact the success of a business.

Hampers Inventory Management

Inventory management involves using multiple software and strict data logging. The entire inventory of an organization is at risk if the management system is attacked by hackers.

However, with the help of simple tools, such as barcode scanners, a business can reduce manual mistakes and improve cybersecurity.

Risk of Fines and Penalties

Businesses that fail to deploy appropriate cybersecurity measures may have to pay fines and penalties for not safeguarding the personal data of staff and customers.

The General Data Protection Regulation provides specifications of what companies can get fined for. There is also HIPAA compliance that covers hospitals and businesses that deal with healthcare information. These organizations can receive hefty fines for any breach or non-compliance.

Damage to Brand Reputation

Trust is the crucial element of customer relationships and customer experience. Cyberattacks on any organization can damage their brand reputation and erode the trust of their customers. This can further lead to loss of customers, loss of sales, and reduction in profits.

You need to focus and take proactive steps to improve your cybersecurity. The best way is by evaluating your current cybersecurity position and assessing your policies and controls to identify any weaknesses.