Why Do Navy SEALs Eat Gummy Bears?

By Ben George

Did you know that Navy SEALs love gummy bears? It might come as a surprise, but yes, even the elite Navy SEALs have a soft spot for gummy bears. At first glance, this might seem like an odd pairing. Why would some of the world’s most formidable warriors turn to a children’s candy for sustenance?

As an endurance athlete myself, I’ve learned that the body has specific needs, especially when it comes to quick energy replenishment. And believe it or not, these little sugary treats fit the bill in more ways than one.

So, let’s look at the unexpected connection between Navy SEALs and gummy bears, and perhaps shed some light on why they might just be the secret weapon in an athlete’s arsenal.

Quick Energy Boost

When you’re pushing your body to its limits, be it during an intense workout or a high-pressure mission, your muscles use glycogen as their primary source of energy. This glycogen comes from the carbohydrates we consume.

But here’s the kicker: the body can deplete its glycogen stores pretty quickly during strenuous activities, leading to fatigue and decreased performance. This is where gummy bears come into play.

Packed with simple sugars, they’re rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream, offering a near-instant source of energy. It’s this quick energy burst that can be invaluable in situations where there’s no time to sit down for a full meal, or when you need that extra push during a challenging workout.

For endurance athletes like myself, having a quick source of carbs on hand can make the difference between finishing strong and hitting the proverbial wall.

Navy SEALs, being in some of the most demanding situations imaginable, understand this need for quick energy all too well. In their world, slowing down isn’t an option. Hence, a handful of gummy candy can provide that swift kick of energy required to keep them going.

Easy To Carry And Consume

Have you ever tried to eat something while on the move? It’s not easy, especially if you’re in a hurry or in a physically demanding situation. Some foods are messy, others need preparation, and many just aren’t practical to carry around.

That’s another reason gummy bears stand out in the world of tactical nutrition and endurance sports.

These little gummies are lightweight, compact, and don’t require any prep. They won’t melt like chocolate or get crushed like a granola bar. You can toss them into a pocket, a backpack, or even a utility pouch and they’ll hold up just fine. They have a fantastic shelf-life.

This is invaluable when you’re on a long run, a bike ride, or in the case of Navy SEALs, on a covert operation.

Plus, let’s be honest, there’s something undeniably satisfying about popping a gummy bear into your mouth. It’s a no-fuss, no-mess way to refuel, allowing you to focus on the task at hand without distractions.

Glycogen Replenishment Post-Exercise

Ever felt completely drained after an intense workout or a long run? That’s often because your body has used up its glycogen stores. Glycogen, stored primarily in the liver and muscles, is the body’s primary source of energy during strenuous activities. When these stores are depleted, fatigue sets in, and recovery can take longer.

Restoring glycogen quickly after such activities is crucial, especially if you’re training regularly or if you have another physically demanding task ahead, like Navy SEALs often do. And here’s where it gets interesting: consuming simple sugars immediately post-exercise can help speed up this recovery process.

Gummy bears, being high in simple sugars, can provide a quick source of carbohydrates that get absorbed rapidly. This quick absorption aids in replenishing depleted glycogen stores faster. While it might sound counterintuitive to munch on candy after working out, in situations where quick recovery is essential, those little bears can be just the ticket.

The Physical Demands Of A Navy SEAL

Navy SEALs are synonymous with resilience, determination, and unparalleled physical prowess. The mere thought of SEAL training, known as BUD/S (Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training), evokes images of gritty beaches, intense obstacle courses, and sleep-deprived candidates pushing their limits.

The training regimen is grueling, to say the least. Candidates endure cold ocean swims, long runs in sand, and countless calisthenics, all while operating on minimal sleep. But it’s not just the physical aspect; the mental pressure is equally taxing. Candidates learn early on that their bodies can go far beyond what their minds initially believed possible.

With such high physical demands, the body’s nutritional needs skyrocket. SEALs require a diet that supports muscle recovery, mental alertness, and sustained energy. This isn’t just about bulking up, unless you’re talking about buying bulk candy. It’s about maintaining a machine-like body that can withstand the harshest conditions and come out on top. Every calorie, every gram of protein, carb, and fat can make a difference in their performance.

And while a candy like gummy bears might seem out of place in the nutrition plan of an elite warrior, it’s all about the context. In the intense world of a Navy SEAL, where every second counts, a quick burst of energy from simple sugars can be just the ticket to push through another challenging phase of a mission or training.

Other Foods In A SEAL’s Diet

Navy SEALs, while famous for their prowess in combat, also have a meticulous approach to nutrition. After all, they’re not just elite soldiers; they’re finely tuned athletes. Their diet is carefully calibrated to provide them with the energy, recovery, and resilience they need for their demanding roles.

High-quality proteins are a staple. This includes lean meats like chicken, turkey, and fish, which offer the essential amino acids necessary for muscle repair and recovery. Given the physical demands of their training and missions, protein aids in rebuilding the muscles, ensuring they’re ready for the next challenge.

Complex carbohydrates like whole grains, fruits, and vegetables provide sustained energy. These carbs release energy slowly, ensuring that a SEAL doesn’t experience the energy dips that can come from relying solely on simple sugars. They also offer essential vitamins and minerals that support overall health and cognitive function.

Healthy fats from sources like avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil are crucial too. They support cellular function, hormone production, and provide a dense source of energy – especially important during prolonged missions or operations.

And then, there are the gummy bears. While they might seem like an odd fit amidst such a balanced diet, it’s all about timing and purpose.

In situations where quick energy recovery is paramount, a handful of gummy bears can provide that immediate glucose spike to the bloodstream, bridging the gap between intense exertion and the next scheduled meal. It’s a tactical choice, fitting for a group known for their strategic excellence. Could they choose Skittles gummies or Jolly Rancher instead? Maybe, but gummy bears are easy to find and do the job.

Cautionary Note

While gummy bears and other simple sugars can offer a quick energy boost, it’s essential to understand that over-relying on them can lead to potential downsides. The human body thrives on balanced nutrition, and while quick fixes are sometimes necessary, they shouldn’t be the norm.

Consistently consuming high amounts of simple sugars without the accompanying fiber or nutrients can lead to rapid spikes and drops in blood sugar. Over time, this can not only result in energy crashes but may also increase the risk of insulin resistance and other metabolic issues. Moreover, excessive sugar intake can contribute to weight gain, inflammation, and even impact dental health.

For endurance athletes and the general population alike, it’s crucial to prioritize foods that provide sustained energy. Complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and lean proteins should form the backbone of any nutrition strategy. These foods offer not just energy but also essential nutrients that support overall health, cognitive function, and muscle recovery.

It’s all about balance. While there’s a time and place for gummy bears in the toolkit of an elite soldier or an endurance athlete, it’s essential to remember that they’re an exception, not the rule. Prioritizing balanced nutrition ensures long-term health, consistent energy levels, and optimal performance, whether on the battlefield, the running track, or in day-to-day life.