Why Are Blue and White the Hanukkah Colors?

Updated April 11, 2024
Passover 2024 will be celebrated from April 22 to April 30.The first Seder will be on April 22 after nightfall, and the second Seder will be on April 23 after nightfall.
(Dec 3,2018) Red and green are so synonymous with Christmas that a tree decked out in other shades can feel downright subversive. And it certainly isn’t the only holiday with its own color scheme. Hanukkah paraphernalia—from candles for the menorah to this 11 foot inflatable lawn bear with a dreidel—tends to come in blue and white or blue and silver. The most obvious explanation for blue and white Hanukkah colors is the Israeli flag, designed by the Zionist movement in 1891 and officially adopted in 1948. The flag’s blue stripes symbolize those found on tallitot, traditional Jewish prayer shawls that are worn at synagogue, bar or bat mitzvahs, and Jewish weddings. So why are there blue stripes on tallitot? According to the Bible, the Israelites were told to dye a thread on their tassels with tekhelet, a blue ink from a sea snail, “so that they may look upon it, and remember all the commandments of the LORD, and do them.”
