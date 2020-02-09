Which Sectional Works Best for My Small Living Room?

If your living room is small, decorating it can be a challenge. Buying a sectional might not be your first thought. However, a sectional can actually give you more space in your living room. Here are some things to consider to choose the right sectional for your small space.

Get the Best Style

The style you choose can have a big impact on how crowded your room looks. An extremely ornate Old World living room set takes up a lot of visual space and makes a small room look cluttered. Perhaps the best style for a small room is a contemporary sectional like the Ballinasloe Gray LAF Sectional. Its clean, soft lines give your small room a more open, uncomplicated look.

Consider the Fabric

When it comes to furniture fabrics, the plainer they are, the less they overwhelm the space. If you choose a sectional upholstered in a floral or geometric patterned fabric, it’s going to make your room appear even smaller. A simple one-tone fabric is the best choice for making the seating area look larger. And, if you choose a medium to dark color, the sectional doesn’t seem to take up the entire room. Go to an online store like 1StopBedrooms to check out a wide variety of fabrics in many different colors.

Go Low

A very tall sectional will take over your small room. Architectural Digest recommends a sectional with low arms and low backs for a smaller room. This opens up more wall space while giving you room to stretch out. And, because a sectional eliminates the need for dead space between pieces of furniture, you’ll be able to comfortably fit more guests or family members in that small space.

Choose Legs

Legs that hold the sectional up off the floor can give a small room a more open look. You may be able to find a sectional with tall legs. However, most sectionals have lower legs than that, if any at all. A nice compromise is a sectional with small, square legs that create some visual space below the furniture without calling attention to the floor.

Accessorize

In a small living room, you don’t want to over-accessorize. However, a couple of small throw pillows can add a lot of interest. If you put artwork on the walls, keep it simple. Line drawings or simple paintings are nice, as long as you don’t go with a piece that looks too busy with intricate patterns and too many colors. You may be able to get by without end tables if you choose a sectional with cupholders and snack trays. As for lighting, it’s best to choose a floor lamp or a hanging lamp. That way, you avoid taking up floor space that you don’t have to spare.

A sectional may be the perfect furniture choice for your small living room.