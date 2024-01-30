Where is Fleming Island Florida?

While we have the exact location below, Fleming Island is along the St. John’s River in northeast Florida. The name is more historically correct than descriptive of an island.

Exact Location of Fleming Island Florida

Fleming Island is located in northeastern Clay County, Florida, southwest of Jacksonville. Here’s a breakdown of its location:

County: Clay County

Clay County Region: Northeastern Florida

Distance from major cities: 21 miles southwest of downtown Jacksonville 8 miles northeast of Orange Park 90 miles east of Tallahassee 134 miles north of Orlando 220 miles northeast of Miami



Fleming Island itself is not an incorporated town, but rather a census-designated place (CDP). It borders several other communities, including Lakeside to the northwest, Orange Park to the north, and Fruit Cove on the other side of the St. Johns River to the east.

Here are some additional details that might be helpful:

Zipcode: 32003

Population: According to the 2010 census, the population of Fleming Island was 27,126.

Geography: The island is surrounded by water or wetlands on all sides, primarily the St. Johns River and its tributaries.

Attractions: Fleming Island offers a variety of activities and attractions, including parks, trails, golf courses, restaurants, and shops.

About Fleming Island Florida

Fleming Island, Florida, offers a charming blend of small-town vibes and proximity to big-city conveniences. Here’s a look into what the island has to offer:

Life on the Island:

Family-Friendly: Fleming Island boasts a strong sense of community and is especially ideal for families. Safe neighborhoods, excellent schools, and an abundance of parks and recreational activities make it a nurturing environment for kids.

Outdoor Escapes: Nature lovers rejoice! Fleming Island is surrounded by water and green spaces, providing ample opportunities for kayaking, fishing, hiking, biking, and enjoying the natural beauty.

Suburban Comfort: While not completely isolated, Fleming Island retains a peaceful, suburban atmosphere. Residents enjoy a slower pace of life, away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Jacksonville.

Things to Do:

Outdoor Activities: Explore the 800-acre Fleming Island State Park with its nature trails, kayak launch, and fishing pier. Tee off at the Black Creek Club, or paddleboard through the serene waters of the St. Johns River.

Cultural Enrichments: Discover local art at the Fleming Island Community Center Gallery, catch a live show at the Orange Park Town Center, or delve into history at the Kingsley Plantation.

Shopping and Dining: Find an array of shops and restaurants at Fleming Island Plaza and Orange Park Mall. From casual cafes to upscale dining options, the island caters to diverse tastes.

Beyond the Island:

Proximity to Jacksonville: Enjoy the vibrant urban activities of Jacksonville, just a short drive away. Museums, art galleries, theater productions, and professional sports teams offer a taste of city life.

Day Trips: Take a scenic drive to St. Augustine, renowned for its Spanish colonial architecture and rich history. Or, head to Amelia Island for stunning beaches and a relaxed coastal atmosphere.

Overall, Fleming Island offers a welcoming community, an abundance of outdoor activities, and convenient access to the bustling energy of Jacksonville. Whether you’re seeking a peaceful retreat for your family, an escape for outdoor enthusiasts, or a base for exploring nearby attractions, Fleming Island has something to offer everyone.

The History of Fleming Island Florida

Before European colonization, the area that is now Fleming Island was likely inhabited by indigenous peoples. They lived in harmony with the natural environment and utilized the resources provided by the St. Johns River and surrounding areas.

Fleming Island’s recorded history stretches back to the late 1700s, weaving a tale of early settlers, plantations, military activity, and eventual transformation into a thriving residential community.

Here’s a timeline of the island’s journey:

1783: Irish immigrant George Fleming arrives in Spanish East Florida and receives a 1,000-acre land grant along the St. Johns River from the Spanish governor. He names his new home “Hibernia,” after the Latin word for Ireland.

1790: George Fleming establishes Hibernia Plantation, building a grand house and developing the land for agriculture. The family thrives, cultivating crops like citrus and cotton, and raising livestock.

1821: George Fleming passes away, leaving Hibernia to his son, Lewis Michael Fleming. The plantation continues to prosper under Lewis’ management.

19th Century: Through the generations, the Fleming family plays a prominent role in local and regional affairs. Lewis becomes a Colonel in the Florida Militia and later serves as a State Senator. The family opened Hibernia House, a grand hotel, hosts travelers and becoming a popular winter destination.

Early 20th Century: Hibernia House closes with the decline of tourism, and the plantation transitions to cattle ranching. The Fleming family remains at Hibernia and contributes to the development of Clay County.

1942: World War II brings significant changes. The U.S. Navy constructs four asphalt runways on the island, establishing Naval Outlying Field Fleming Island as an auxiliary airfield for Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

1960s: With advancements in jet aircraft, the runways at Fleming Island become obsolete, and the Navy abandons the facility. The land remains undeveloped for several decades.

1990s: Residential development begins on the island, transforming Fleming Island from farmland and scrubland into a vibrant community. New neighborhoods, parks, schools, and businesses emerge, drawing families and professionals seeking a tranquil environment with convenient access to Jacksonville.

21st Century: Fleming Island continues to grow and flourish. Its population steadily increases, attracting a diverse range of residents. The island boasts a strong community spirit, offering a multitude of recreational activities, cultural events, and a thriving local economy.

Today: Fleming Island stands as a testament to its rich history and evolution. While the old Hibernia Plantation may be gone, its legacy lives on in the island’s name and the enduring spirit of the Fleming family. The island offers a unique blend of past and present, providing a peaceful haven for residents and a captivating glimpse into Florida’s history for visitors.

Where is Fleming Island Florida – Simple Route

The island today is an upscale middle-income community of homes and businesses. You can reach the island via US Route 17 which runs south from Jacksonville or north from Palatka situated some 35 miles south. Hopefully, no one is asking “Where is Fleming Island Florida” any longer!