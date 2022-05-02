Where Does Dhar Mann Live Now?

Dharminder “Dhar” Mann (born May 29, 1984) is an American entrepreneur and film producer. He is best known for his video production company, Dhar Mann Studios, which creates short films for social media platforms such as YouTube.

Who is Dhar Mann?

After establishing a sizable following on social media, Dhar became a mission-driven entrepreneur, one of the highest viewed content creators in the world, with 34 billion views to date. Dhar’s ideas have helped change the lives of people around the world.

Dhar’s career experience has included such a broad range of industries as real estate, transportation, franchising, cosmetics, subscriptions, social media, and motivation. Dhar’s story, business, and life tips have been shared on Forbes, Entrepreneur, New York Times, Inc., BuzzFeed, and many other websites.

Dhar Mann’s Early Life and Career

Dhar Mann was born Dharminder on May 29, 1984, in Los Angeles, California, to Baljit and Surinder Singh. His parents are the owners of a taxi company in the United States. After graduating from high school, Dhar Mann attended the University of California, Davis, majoring in Economics and Political Science.

After graduating Dhar Mann founded a real estate property management company. He founded a luxury transportation company in 2008, which began accommodating exotic vehicles in 2009. He became a successful businessman employing more than 25 people. However, things did not go as planned, and he was nearly bankrupt by 2014.

Dhar Mann’s Studios

Mann established Dhar Mann Studios, a video production company, in 2018. The studio creates videos for social media platforms such as YouTube. Mann began uploading videos to YouTube in 2018, initially focusing on motivational videos before shifting to morality plays. Mann signed a contract with the Creative Artists Agency in 2021 and released a mobile app where users could watch videos produced by his studio.

Mann’s YouTube videos were described in a New York Times profile as “timely narratives about police-calling Karens and Covid-19 hoarders” told in the style of “1980s after-school specials and the educational short films of the ’50s,” with “thin and absolutist” moral philosophy and blatantly clickbait titles.

Vulture described them as “feel-good” videos to “encourage people to be happy.”

Dhar Mann’s Net Worth

Mann amassed the majority of his wealth through his real estate property management company, Dhar Mann Youtube, and Dhar Mann Studios, which he founded in college (a video production company aimed at creating positive content for the social media generation). DharMann net worth is over $260 million, which is expected to rise. He also is the CEO of LiveGlam, which focuses on selling makeup.

Properties

Dhar Mann owns a penthouse in Downtown Los Angles and a 9,300-square-foot home in Calabasas. Mann purchased a mansion in Calabasas, California, previously owned by media personality Khloé Kardashian, in late 2020. Mann and his brother Harmit own property throughout the city in addition to his family’s real estate activities in Oakland.