When Does Your Furnace Filters Need Replacement?

It is crucial to have a clean furnace filter so that the air you breathe is clean and free of dust particles. Moreover, fresh filters ensure your HVAC system runs more efficiently and keeps your energy bills low. The purpose of a furnace filter is to keep out dust, grime, and airborne particles and allow clean air into your furnace system.

Frequency of Replacement

While a general rule says that you should replace your furnace air filter once in 90 days, you may have to do it more often depending on the air quality index (AQI) in your neighborhood, although it keeps varying from time-to-time. It also depends on your lifestyle and what type of filter you use.

Telltale Clues that Signal a Change

Two houses in the neighborhood need not be the same; hence, in some cases, you need to ignore the guidelines and replace your furnace filter a bit earlier than recommended. One significant clue is your furniture getting dust-laden, though you cleaned it a day or two ago.

Such dust accumulation occurs due to the clogging of your furnace filter, which hints at an impending replacement. Also, your furnace may be running for longer than necessary (or it used to). A peek at your filter will give you the answer – If it is grayish in color and dust-laden, you must have it changed.

Look behind the return-air vent, and you can’t miss it. However, in some furnaces, the filter may be fitted into a slot with a sliding mechanism.

Make sure you keep a trash bag handy as the old filter could be grimy. You may dispose of your old filters with your regular trash. After replacing the filter, mark the date on your calendar and watch out for the next switch.

While there is no hard-and-fast rule for replacing your furnace filter, the general rule is every 90 days. However, if you can’t remember when you changed the filter last, you can have it changed at the beginning of each new season. Even during summer, you may have to change the filter as the dust can enter your air conditioner and clog it and affect its efficiency.

Dense Filters Need to Be Replaced More Frequently

Your filter will have a minimum efficiency returning value (MERV), ranging from 1 to 16. For residential furnaces, the recommended range is between 6 and 12. Filters with ratings below 6 don’t block airborne particles completely, and ratings above 12 are for clinical environments like hospitals or labs.

A higher MERV rating indicates better blocking efficiency of the filter, with ratings around 12 that are good for blocking microscopic viruses. The disadvantage with such filters for domestic purposes is that it tends to get clogged frequently, requiring cleaning or switching.

Clogged Filters not Recommended

It is not advisable to continue using a clogged filter for too long. You need to replace it immediately as it can affect the air quality in your home. Moreover, they overwork your furnace and use up more energy, thus, shortening the life of your furnace and inflating your energy bills.

Check the MERV rating of your furnace (go through the furnace owner's manual), and if it is between 6 and 9, it is advisable to replace your furnace filter every 90 days. If the rating is between 10 and 12 (not likely for a domestic furnace), you may have to change the filter every 60 days.

Filter Life Depends on Furnace Usage

If you live in a relatively warm region, you may not be running your furnace throughout the winter. In such cases, the 90-day reminder to change your furnace filter works. However, if you live in the Northern region, you may have to change your filter every 60 or even 30 days, depending on usage and other conditions.

Flat Filters vs. Pleated Filters

Furnace filters are of two types – flat and pleated. Flat filters tend to clog quickly compared to pleated filters. While a flat filter has less surface area, a pleated filter has more surface area and is more efficient as it has more room to accommodate dust.

However, if you use a flat filter, you may have to change it every 30 days. In comparison, a pleated filter can last for up to 90 days before it needs to be replaced.

