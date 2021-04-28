When Does A Person’s Heart Rate Become ‘Dangerous’?

A person’s heart rate may become dangerous if it is too high or too low. However, many factors can affect when a heart rate is dangerous.

The heart rate changes throughout the day to accommodate the demands of the body. It is higher during times of intense activity and lowest when a person relaxes or sleeps.

The heart rate also changes during pregnancy, fever, and times of anxiety.

Identifying a person’s usual heart rate pattern can help them understand what a dangerous heart rate is for them personally.

Ideal heart rates A person should undergo regular checks to determine their heart rates at rest and while exercising. This could help them understand if there are any changes in their heart rate that could be dangerous. People can learn how to check their pulse here. At rest According to the American Heart Association (AHA), a normal resting heart rate is 60–100 beats per minute (bpm) for most adults. However, some people have heart rates outside of these ranges and are still perfectly healthy. For example, an elite athlete might have a very low resting heart rate of 40 bpm. While exercising The heart rate greatly increases when a person is very active or exercising. The highest rate a person’s heart can safely reach is their maximum heart rate. This declines with age. The ideal heart rate, or target heart rate, for exercise also declines with age. In general, for most adults, the target and maximum heart rates are as follows: Age (years) Target heart rate (bpm) Average maximum heart rate (bpm) 20 100–170 200 30 95–162 190 35 93–157 185 40 90–153 180 45 88–149 175 50 85–145 170 55 83–140 165 60 80–136 160 65 78–132 155 70 75–128 150 A person’s heart rate increase during exercise depends on many factors, including how intense the workout is and how fit they are. A very sedentary person might find that their heart rate increases when walking from one room to another. People who exercise regularly may need very intense workouts to get their heart rate up. If a person’s heart rate is temporarily outside of these numbers during exercise, it is not usually a medical emergency. According to the AHA, a person can push themselves a little more or less depending on their heart rate target. While sleeping For most people, their sleeping heart rate will fall to the lower end of the normal resting heart rate range of 60–100 bpm. In deep sleep, the heart rate may fall below 60 bpm, especially in people who have very low heart rates while awake. After waking, a person’s heart rate will begin increasing toward their usual resting heart rate. In children Children, especially young children, tend to have higher heart rates than adults. Like adults, factors such as anxiety, fever, and heat may influence their heart rate. This table shows the ideal heart rate ranges for children during wakefulness and sleep: Age Heart rate when awake (bpm) Heart rate when asleep (bpm) under 28 days 100–205 90–160 1–12 months 100–190 90–160 1–2 years 98–140 80–120 3–5 years 80–120 65–100 6–11 years 75–118 58–90 12–15 years 60–100 50–90

Having a heart rate that is consistently outside of the ideal ranges above could lead to complications. Low heart rate Without appropriate treatment, a low heart rate can cause: dizziness

fatigue

confusion

fainting Over time, both high and low heart rates may damage the heart. Having a very low heart rate can also damage the heart and other organs. This is more commonly associated with low blood pressure or other signs of shock. High heart rate Without proper treatment, a very high heart rate can lead to: stroke

heart damage

organ failure

cardiac arrest

feeling dizzy or faint

chest pain Underlying conditions For most people, having a heart rate that is consistently too high or too low may signal an underlying condition, such as: damage to the heart’s valves or electrical system

heart disease

chronic or systemic infections

issues with the thyroid

anxiety disorder

congestive heart failure

anemia When to contact a doctor