National Fig Newton Day on January 16th annually recognizes a tasty pastry enjoyed across the country.
- 19th century – many physicians believed most illnesses were related to digestion problems. As a remedy, they recommended a daily intake of biscuits and fruit. Fig rolls served as an ideal solution to their advice, which remained a locally produced and handmade product.
- 1889 – William Moore of New York bought out eight bakeries to start the New York Biscuit Company (including Kennedy Biscuit). In 1890, Chicago-based Adolphus Green began the American Biscuit Company, by merging 40 midwestern bakeries.
- 1891 – they produced the first Fig Newtons baked at the F.A. Kennedy Steam Bakery. The company named the pastries after the town of Newton, Massachusetts.
- 1891 – Philadelphia baker and fig-lover, Charles Roser, invented and patented the machine, which inserted fig paste into a thick pastry dough.
- 1898 – Moore and Green merged in 1898, making the National Biscuit Company, or N.B.C. Among the purchases were the machines of Mitchell and Roser’s cookie recipe.
- 1901 – Mitchell’s machine for sugar wafers was also purchased; N.B.C. started mass-producing sugar wafers in 1901. Both Mitchell and Roser walked away wealthy.
- 1991 – Fig Newton Day festivities were enjoyed by thousands who celebrated in the Boston suburb with free cookies and more entertainment on the 100th anniversary of the cookie’s creation.
- 1997 – Fig Newtons are NOT the Massachusetts state cookie having been beaten by another famous cookie in 1997 – the Chocolate Chip Cookie.
- 2012 – Nabisco dropped the word “Fig” from the product’s name.
- The Cambridgeport, MA-based Kennedy Biscuit Company then purchased Roser’s recipe. They began mass production after purchasing the recipe.
- They had named many of their other cookies for nearby towns and almost called it the “Fig Shrewsbury” before Newton won.
- Fig Newtons was one of the first commercially baked products in America.
- Because of the lowly Fig Newton, the legendary Nabisco baking company had its roots.
- Fig Newtons are the 3rd most popular cookie in the U.S., and over 1 billion are consumed each year.
- Fig Newtons were for sale for over 100 years before they were known as cookies.
- Currently, Nabisco manufactures strawberry, apple cinnamon, raspberry, cherry, and blueberry Newton flavors, none selling a fraction of the original fig variety because of brand awareness and their comparative lack of sex appeal.
- Some flavors included Fig Newtons Bars Raspberry & Yogurt, Strawberry Kiwi Fruit, Strawberry Shortcake Cookies, and more. These have all been discontinued.
