National Seafood Bisque Day is observed annually on October 19. Seafood lovers celebrate by enjoying a bowl of tasty soup made from the catch of the day!
- 1600s – The first use of the word “bisque”.
- 1840s – Commercial fisheries for lobster are established in Maine.
- 1965 – An International Fishery Committee is Founded. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Committee on Fisheries (COFI) was formed.
- 2007 – Researchers discover a bowl of shellfish in South Africa, dating back 165,000 years.
- What’s the difference between bisque and chowder? Though bisque is often confused with chowder, the two are quite different. While bisques have a thin consistency, chowders are typically thicker and chunkier, more like stews.
- The name “Bisque” is derived from the French phrase, ‘bis cuites,’ which means ‘twice-cooked.’
- First sauteed lightly in their shells, then simmered in wine or cognac and aromatic herbs before being strained, followed by the addition of cream.
- Bisque is a method of extracting every bit of flavor from imperfect crustaceans not good enough to send to market. In an authentic bisque, the shells are ground to a fine paste and added to thicken the soup.
- Bisque is also sometimes used to refer to cream-based soups that do not contain seafood, in which the sometimes pre-cooked ingredients are pureed or processed in a food processor or a food mill.
- Crabmeat is one of the healthiest kinds of seafood for human consumption. It is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, is relatively low in mercury content, and is a great source of vitamins A and C, as well as several B vitamins.
- Bisque is known to be a portion of very delicious yet simple food.
- People who are wine lovers should try Gewurztraminer with Bisque as it adds a new flavor to the dish.
- Apart from Shellfish Bisque, there are also Crab Bisque, Lobster Bisque, Shrimp Bisque, and much more. The recipes of all are quite similar, but their taste may vary.
- Consuming fish can reduce the level of sodium in the body.
