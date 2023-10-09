What Your Phone Color Says About You

Most of us carry our phones with us everywhere and we use them all day, but could our phone — specifically its color — also be a reflection of who we are, or who we want to be?

Sometimes your phone’s color says, “This was the only color available in this capacity” or “This was a gift from my spouse, who really should know me better by now.”

Be that as it may, your phone’s color tells a story about you.

Red and orange

You have zero chill. Whatever you do, you do it with intense energy.

Some people have hobbies — you have passions. You are creative, artistic and driven. When you care, you care deeply. When you cry, it’s an ugly cry.

You love a good roaring fire, basking in the comfort and the danger (hopefully in a responsibly built fireplace and not, say, in a bathtub containing your ex’s collection of designer shoes).

Strong opinions? You’ve got a few. Some might accuse you of being hot-tempered, but your actions are centered in a warm heart.

Keep track of your heart rate and blood pressure with an Apple Watch Series 9 in Red.

Gray and silver

You embody understated sophistication. With a perfect balance of yin and yang, you exude a sense of organized confidence that the rest of us envy.

Your chosen phone color doesn’t need to blend in, but it isn’t demanding to be noticed, either — although a chrome PopSocket can deliver that drip. You work hard and play well with others — your smartphone lives in both worlds without picking favorites.

Excel at both business and pleasure on the Microsoft Surface Go 3 in Silver.

Green, blue and brown

You seek out opportunities for calm contemplation, even if you’re naturally more high-strung.

There’s at least one place outside where you feel the most at home — whether a kelp-strewn beach or a rocky alpine meadow or even a cityscape where the cerulean sky seems especially close.

[Related: How to prolong the life of your new iPhone]

You’re capable of losing yourself in the small, earthy details that others don’t even notice, like the way a moss-covered rock looks close-up, like a vast, spruce-covered mountainside. You can identify an alarming number of tree species at a mere glance.

Listen to your favorite meditation podcasts on the Apple AirPods Max in Sky Blue or Green.

Purple and pink

You’re not a fan of absolutes — you consider black and white acceptable, but only if it’s a zebra print.

When asked “A or B?” you invariably respond, “Why not both?” You are, to put it mildly, quirky. While dancing to the beat of your own drum, you’ll throw some syncopated accordion on top. You named your pug “Max” — short for Maximalism.

Some people wear clothes; you work with costumes. You have, on more than one occasion, stopped a stranger in the street to enthusiastically interrogate them about their hand-painted cowboy boots because a good DIY? That’s your jam.

Carry your boba tea punch cards in the Carson & Quinn Magnetic Saffiano Leather Wallet.

Black and white

You’re an enigma, wrapped in a mystery, cloaked in a conundrum. A chic exterior that belies a complicated interior.

Both black and white contain multitudes. Black pigment is all the colors combined at peak saturation. But in light theory, white represents the entire visible color spectrum. You prefer a color that goes with everything because it is everything, everywhere, all at once.

You’re hard to pin down, and why not? Your business is nobody’s but your own.

Enjoy your favorite songs through the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds in Graphite or White.

Gold

You’re all about the luxe, so it makes sense that you’d pick the most coveted metal on Earth — after all, gold is money, honey.

You crave that coveted quality of opulence. Your clothes, cars and home furnishings all scream, “I’m here! You’re welcome.” You put the extra in extravagance.

You’re generous, but not a pushover because you understand your worth (priceless, baby). People turn to you for investing advice for a good reason.

You’d deserve nothing less than the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB in Gold.

Yellow

You’re lighthearted or earnestly trying to be lighthearted. You love a good belly laugh. You might even live in a submarine for a short while if it were the right shade.

Speaking of shade, while you’re capable of casting it, you prefer to welcome the light instead. You’ve mastered making mellow lemonade from life’s bitterest lemons. Maybe no one has bestowed the nickname “Sunny” or “Lucky” on you yet, but someone will…some bright summer day.

You’ll be smiling from ear to ear in the selfies taken with your Apple iPhone 15 Plus 512GB in Yellow.

Does your smartphone color reflect your true personality?

This article was written by a Currently Media editorial contributor. The statements in this article do not necessarily reflect the positions, strategies or opinions of AT&T.