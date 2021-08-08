What To Visit In Florida By Car In Summer – Fall 2021?

Florida attractions are the most beautiful and interesting places created by both nature and man, such as beaches, national reserves, amusement parks and ancient cities with fortresses. Florida has a lot of attractions for every taste that are worth seeing if you come here on vacation, or in case you just travel by car across the USA.

This state is just created for the lovers of car trips. So, you can rent a premium car in New York and travel around America by it. Your car trip through Florida will be an incredibly exciting drive through the southeastern United States, full of new experiences and unforgettable emotions! The beautiful weather in this tropical state is conducive to such trips, and the variety of the huge number of attractions is amazing.

So, what’s worth visiting in this wonderful state in the summer and fall of 2021?

First of all, there are a huge number of scenic roads that you can enjoy. Namely:

The Florida Keys Scenic Highway, or Overseas Highway. This is a 110-mile road that traverses 43 key islands across the ocean and bay. This is the only road in Florida that is classified as an All American Heritage – All-American Road. Panoramic views of the blue ocean, dolphins that swim nearby, it is just not possible to get tired of such a road.

Old Florida Heritage Highway. This is a 45-mile road in northern Florida where you can explore the state's cultural heritage. For example, visit the home of writer Marjorie Rowling and towns like Micanopy and Rochelle.

Broward County A1A Scenic Highway. This is a 32-mile road along the Coastal Canal in Broward County from the pier at Deerfield Beach to the Hollywood Beach Boardwalk at Fort Lauderdale. Along the way, you will see various beaches, historic cafes, famous buildings, squares, and parks.

A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway. This is a 72-mile-long road, stretching from the luxury golf resort at Ponte Vedra Beach, through historic St. Augustine to Flagler Beach. Along the way, you can visit state parks, national landmarks, historic cities and beautiful beaches.

Green Mountain Scenic Byway. This is a 45-mile highway around Lake Apopka, which is near Orlando. The road runs through the green hills of the countryside between tiny towns. Taking this road is a great way to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. By the way, it is suitable for vacationers in Orlando, as it is located nearby.

Secondly, in this state, you can go to a large number of national parks by car. You should pay special attention to: