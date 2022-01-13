What To Know If You Plan To Move To Canada?

Are you a US citizen looking for your next forever home? It’s not odd for Americans to move around when an opportunity occurs.

It’s only expected to go after a better life: more suitable neighborhoods, securer suburbs, bigger paycheck – these and much more are some of the many reasons why US citizens choose to move to Canada.

Did you know that one of the main reasons why Americans choose to move is money-related? Many are so affected by their finances, that in fact, 66 million Americans have zero dollars saved; luckily, some have some savings and want to use Canada immigration to make better lives or have a more fruitful retirement – yet, for uncomplicated Canada immigration procedures you will need to have some savings if you want to move fast and safely.

Here is what you need to know if you plan to move to Canada.

Moving To Canada Check List

There are many steps that one needs to conduct before moving from the States to Canada. Some of them may vary from province to province but you can expect the following as general guidelines:

Temporary resident visa

Work permit

Study permit

Express entry program

Family class sponsorship programs

Canadian experience class program

Provincial entrepreneur programs

If you are a student, many programs can make the transition easier and faster.

On the other hand, if you are searching for full-time employment under the Canadian stamp, you will have to do a lot of research and interviews to find the best possible opportunity.

Can A Us Permanent Resident Work In Canada?

Simply said, yes. However, no one permit fits every job.

If you are moving from the States to Canada, you should know that there are different types of work permits.

What does this mean in practice? It means that many work permits are, in fact, available to you depending on your needs, circumstances, and working industry, including:

CUSMA Work Permits: this is an economic agreement between Canada, the States, and Mexico that enables trade between these countries and as such allows temporary workers into each other’s markets

this is an economic agreement between Canada, the States, and Mexico that enables trade between these countries and as such allows temporary workers into each other’s markets Employer Specific Work Permit: if you have a Canadian employer already, you may be granted an employer-specific work permit

if you have a Canadian employer already, you may be granted an employer-specific work permit Spousal Open Work Permit: if you are eligible for a spousal open work permit, you can go under the sponsorship process

Before you run to apply for a Canadian work permit, make sure that you can afford to move to Canada. This means that you should be honest about your finances, and know about the cost of living in Canada.

Truth be told, on paper, Canada seems like an affordable international destination, but don’t be naive and think that living there is cheap. In other words, you should think about housing. In fact, housing will be one of your biggest expenses.

For example, the average home price nationwide in Canada is around $280,000 which is around 14.5 percent higher than the U.S. median. Also, think about health care.

Canada’s public health care is for Canadian citizens only and permanent residents, while temporary residents will need to think about their health care and obtain health care coverage.

The Bottom Line

Moving to Canada won’t be easy, fast, or cheap. Before you even enter the country, Canadian customs will want to see the right visa, proof of identification, and where you will reside – precisely.

Without a visa and paperwork, it will be hard, if not impossible, to move properly.

Make sure that you do your research, prepare all documentation, hire a pro mover if needed, have a proper budget and have some dollars on the side from unplanned situations.