What To Know About Vitamin E

In this article, we explore evidence of specific health benefits of vitamin E. We also look at food sources and supplements, including interactions and other risks.

There are eight forms of naturally occurring vitamin E, and alpha-tocopherol is the one that the body mainly uses.

How vitamin E may help

Vitamin E acts as an antioxidant — it helps protect the body from free radicals.

Free radicals are molecules generated as a normal part of metabolism. They can cause damage and disease and contribute to the aging process.

Additionally, vitamin E is important for immune function, gene expression, and cell signaling. It helps widen blood vessels and prevent excessive clotting.

Researchers have investigated whether vitamin E may also help prevent or treat specific conditions.

The results concerning many uses of the vitamin, including to help prevent cognitive decline, are conflicting or inconclusive.

Despite a general lack of strong conclusions, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) cite some research suggesting that vitamin E might have particular benefits for people with:

Coronary heart disease

Various studies suggest that vitamin E can help prevent or delay coronary heart disease (CHD).

In vitro research indicates that vitamin E inhibits the formation of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and may thus help prevent blood clots. In addition, several observational studies associate lower rates of heart disease with higher vitamin E intakes.

However, some randomized clinical trials cast doubt on the ability of vitamin E supplements to help prevent CHD.

Overall, the NIH observe, determining whether vitamin E supplements benefit people with CHD will require more extended studies that include younger participants.

Eye disorders

Vitamin E may help prevent age-related macular degeneration.

The NIH cite evidence that taking vitamin E with zinc, copper, and other antioxidants may slow the disease’s progression in people with a high risk of an advanced form.

However, they acknowledge that the evidence supporting the use of vitamin E to treat or prevent eye disorders is inconsistent.

Cancer

Researchers have investigated the antioxidant and immune-modulating effects of vitamin E on cancer. For example, an older study, from 2002, found that long-term vitamin E supplementation may reduce death from bladder cancer.

However, the NIH warn that there is currently not enough evidence to support taking vitamin E for cancer. They also report that it may increase the risk of prostate cancer.

The Selenium and Vitamin E Cancer Prevention Trial found that males taking vitamin E had an increased risk of prostate cancer, but that participants who also took supplements of the trace mineral selenium did not have an increased risk.

Overall, a person should not take vitamin E or selenium supplements for cancer prevention, as researchers do not fully understand how these supplements work.

They are also unsure whether these supplements interact with foods, other supplements, and medicines.