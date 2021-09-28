What To Know About Type 2 Diabetes, COVID-19, And Vaccines

A person can have COVID-19 and experience mild symptoms such as a fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, and tiredness. These symptoms do not require treatment in a hospital.

Some people may experience no symptoms at all, although individuals with no symptoms can still pass the infection on to others. Others may experience severe complications, such as difficulty breathing or pneumonia. Some of these complications can be fatal. People with type 2 diabetes are at an increased risk of developing a severe illness from COVID-19. In this article, we explore the risks that a person with type 2 diabetes faces relating to COVID-19. We also discuss the vaccine, side effects, and other risks and complications.

Are people with type 2 diabetes more vulnerable to getting severe COVID-19? Diabetes can weaken a person’s immune system, making it harder for them to fight infections. This puts people with diabetes at a higher risk of developing serious complications from certain illnesses compared to those without the condition. Diabetes can also cause a person to experience high blood sugar levels. According to the International Diabetes Federation, the SARS-CoV-2 virus may thrive in people with elevated blood glucose. This means that individuals with type 2 diabetes are more likely to have severe symptoms and complications if they develop COVID-19. If a person has heart disease or other complications as well as type 2 diabetes, then they may have an even higher risk of serious illness if they have COVID-19. One 2020 study stated that deaths in individuals with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes increased sharply during the initial COVID-19 pandemic in England. However, a person with diabetes is at a lower risk of developing severe symptoms of COVID-19 if they and their care team manage their diabetes well. One 2020 review stated that people with diabetes who maintain sufficient glycemic control may reduce their risk of infection and COVID-19 severity.

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for people with type 2 diabetes?

It is particularly important that a person with type 2 diabetes receives a COVID-19 vaccination. This is because they are at an increased risk of serious complications if they acquire the virus and go on to develop the disease. There are several vaccines available, all of which are safe for people with type 2 diabetes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) list a number of medical conditions that can cause a person to get more seriously ill if they develop COVID-19. This list includes type 2 diabetes. Therefore, the CDC encourages everyone with type 2 diabetes to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible to help protect themselves from the virus. Does having type 2 diabetes make someone eligible to receive the vaccine?

The United States has organized the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines on a state-by-state basis. It is important for a person to know their state’s plan so they can protect themselves and others from the disease. The CDC has prioritized people living with diabetes for COVID-19 vaccination. This means that most states prioritize individuals living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes equally for access to vaccines. A person can check the rules and availability in their state to see if they are eligible for the vaccine.

Vaccine side effects There are a number of different COVID-19 vaccines available. These vaccines all have similar side effects that some people may experience. These side effects include: pain, redness, and swelling at the site of the jab

tiredness and fatigue

headaches

muscle pain and aches

chills

fever

nausea Additionally, the side effects of these vaccines may affect a person’s ability to perform certain tasks. However, these side effects usually go away within a few days.

COVID-19 risks and complications

COVID-19 can cause several complications in a person with type 2 diabetes. These include the below. Diabetic ketoacidosis Viral infections, including those involving SARS-CoV-2, can cause a person’s blood sugar levels to rise. If an individual with type 2 diabetes does not have enough insulin in their bloodstream to deal with this increase, they may develop diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA). DKA is a serious and possibly life threatening complication of diabetes. It causes the body to break down fats instead of sugars to create energy. DKA can result in ketones building up in the blood. These ketones cause a person’s blood to become more acidic, which can lead to health issues. Symptoms of DKA include: nausea

vomiting

abdominal pain

increased thirst

increased urination If a person believes they have DKA, they should seek immediate medical attention. Pneumonia Pneumonia is another possible complication of COVID-19. It is an infection of the lungs that can become serious and life threatening. People with type 2 diabetes are more likely to develop complications with COVID-19, including pneumonia. Common symptoms of pneumonia include: coughing

fever and chills

shortness of breath

rapid, shallow breathing

chest pain

loss of appetite

low energy and fatigue

confusion, particularly in older adults Increased blood sugar levels Infections with viruses, such as SARS-CoV-2, can trigger a stress response in the body, which can increase the amount of glucose a person’s body produces. This increase in glucose can then result in a person having high blood sugar levels. People with type 2 diabetes may then require extra insulin to combat this rise. This means if individuals have COVID-19, they may require more insulin than they would normally need. With this in mind, a person with type 2 diabetes should closely monitor their blood sugar levels if they develop COVID-19. This way, they can be aware if their levels suddenly spike.

COVID-19 vaccine risks and complications The CDC states that COVID-19 vaccines are very safe and that millions of people in the U.S. have received the vaccines under “the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history.” Apart from the minor side effects, there are very few risks and complications. The CDC states there are only two serious but rare health issues that individuals have had after the vaccination — anaphylaxis and thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome. Anaphylaxis According to the CDC, a small number of people have had a severe allergic reaction after their vaccination. However, the agency stresses this is rare. Doctors call this allergic reaction anaphylaxis. If anaphylaxis occurs, the healthcare professionals providing the vaccination will have medicines available to treat the reaction immediately. Once a person receives the vaccine, the medical team who administer it will require them to stay on-site for 15–30 minutes so that the team can observe them. During this period, the healthcare professionals will monitor individuals in case they experience a severe allergic reaction. Symptoms of anaphylaxis include: a sensation of the throat closing

hoarseness

shortness of breath

coughing

trouble swallowing

nausea and vomiting

diarrhea

abdominal pain and cramps

dizziness and fainting

abnormally fast heart rate

low blood pressure

redness of the skin

itching

swelling of the eyes, lips, tongue, mouth, face, or extremities

agitation

a sense that something bad is about to happen If a person experiences anaphylaxis, they must receive treatment immediately. Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) is a very rare complication that health experts have linked to the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine. This causes blood clots with low platelets to develop. Symptoms of TTS occur roughly 4–30 days after the vaccination and include. persistent and severe headache

blurred vision

vomiting

seizures

severe and persistent abdominal pain

leg pain, swelling, or both Females who are younger than 50 years of age have a higher risk of this side effect. There are other vaccines available where this risk has not increased. However, this complication is very rare. It occurs at a rate of about 7 per 1 million vaccinated females aged 18–49 years old. This adverse complication is even rarer among females who are 50 years or older as well as males of all ages.