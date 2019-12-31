What To Know About Pancreatic Cancer (2 Videos)

Pancreatic cancer begins in the tissues of your pancreas — an organ in your abdomen that lies horizontally behind the lower part of your stomach. Your pancreas releases enzymes that aid digestion and hormones that help manage your blood sugar.

Pancreatic cancer typically spreads rapidly to nearby organs. It is seldom detected in its early stages. But for people with pancreatic cysts or a family history of pancreatic cancer, some screening steps might help detect a problem early. One sign of pancreatic cancer is diabetes, especially when it occurs with weight loss, jaundice or pain in the upper abdomen that spreads to the back.

Treatment may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy or a combination of these.

Symptoms

Signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer often don’t occur until the disease is advanced. They may include:

Pain in the upper abdomen that radiates to your back

Loss of appetite or unintended weight loss

Depression

New-onset diabetes

Blood clots

Fatigue

Yellowing of your skin and the whites of your eyes (jaundice)

Factors that may increase your risk of pancreatic cancer include:

Chronic inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis)

Diabetes

Family history of genetic syndromes that can increase cancer risk, including a BRCA2 gene mutation, Lynch syndrome and familial atypical mole-malignant melanoma (FAMMM) syndrome

Family history of pancreatic cancer

Smoking

Obesity

Older age, as most people are diagnosed after age 65

See your health care provider if you experience unexplained weight loss or if you have persistent fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, or other signs and symptoms that bother you. Many conditions can cause these symptoms, so your doctor may check for these conditions as well as for pancreatic cancer.

