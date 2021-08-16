What To Know About COVID-19 Symptoms In Children

Knowing the symptoms of COVID-19 in children can help parents and caregivers identify the emergency warning signs and seek appropriate care.

Complications Children with underlying health conditions — such as lung disease, heart disease, or a weak immune system — are more susceptible to serious COVID-19 complications. A CDC study that assessed COVID-19 symptoms in children used data on hospitalization and underlying medical conditions for 295 children. In that group, 77% of hospitalized children had at least one other medical condition. This suggests that comorbidities are a significant risk factor for hospitalization in children. Even among high risk children, however, the risk of dying from COVID-19 is very low. Of 2,143 children included in a Chinese CDC study, just one 14-year-old died. Also, as above, 3 out of 2,572 children in a CDC study died, though the cause in each case is currently unconfirmed. Some other potential complications include: organ failure

the need to use a ventilator

sepsis, which is a severe infection that affects many systems in the body

heart failure

issues that can cause life threatening blood clots Children with severe symptoms usually develop them within a week of getting sick. A small number of children have also developed symptoms of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). This syndrome can cause symptoms that resemble those of toxic shock syndrome and Kawasaki disease. Without treatment, it may be fatal. Children with MIS-C may develop a rash, stomach pain, bloodshot eyes, exhaustion, diarrhea, or vomiting. The following symptoms require emergency medical attention: confusion

fever

chest pressure or pain

neck pain

difficulty breathing

blue or white face, fingers, or toes

an inability to stay awake

severe stomach pain

When to see a doctor

Most children have either no symptoms or only mild-to-moderate ones. These children do not need to go to the hospital or see a doctor. However, parents and caregivers should call a pediatrician if their child shows any symptoms of COVID-19. The pediatrician can offer advice on which symptoms to watch and some suggestions for home treatment. In some areas, a child may also need a referral for COVID-19 testing. Call a doctor if: the child seems very ill

they develop a rash

their symptoms get better and then get worse again

they recover from COVID-19 but then develop inflammatory symptoms, such as a rash, fever, or bloodshot eyes Go to the emergency room if a child: gasps for air or shows signs of respiratory distress, such as bluish lips, breathing very fast, or difficulty breathing

seems confused, seems lethargic, or cannot wake up

reports pressure or pain in their chest

has symptoms of organ failure, such as intense pain in the stomach, difficulty passing urine, an inability to move without help, or an inability to think clearly Treatment

No medication can cure COVID-19. Although hospitals and researchers are exploring experimental treatments, these are currently only available to very sick people. Most children can recover with home treatment. To help a child with COVID-19 Encourage them to rest.

Give them lots of fluids to prevent dehydration.

Check on them regularly to ensure that they are not getting worse.

Ask a doctor about over-the-counter pain and fever relievers.

Have them stay in a single area of the house, if possible. Clean and disinfect all surfaces they touch, and encourage other family members to avoid them. Also, wear a face mask when caring for a sick child. Parents and caregivers may find these guidelines challenging to follow when caring for a child or infant. The CDC offer some advice on how to manage risk around children. It may also be a good idea to speak to a medical professional about how best to care for a child with a suspected SARS-CoV-2 infection. Children under 2 years of age should not wear a face covering. Very sick children may need to go to the hospital. In the hospital, doctors will focus on managing the child’s symptoms. They might need oxygen, intravenous fluids, or steroid medications to help them breathe. Rarely, a child might need a ventilator if they cannot breathe well on their own.

Prevention

In addition to self-isolating when sick, these strategies can slow the spread of the virus: avoiding public gatherings, stores, and social outings

when a person must be around others, wearing a face mask and maintaining a distance of 6 feet (2 meters) or more

not going out in public if sick, even if the symptoms are mild

frequently disinfecting doorknobs, counters, changing tables, and other surfaces that people often touch

calling a doctor before seeking medical care, as many can discuss minor issues using telecare Parents, caregivers, and other adults can take these steps to prevent the spread of the virus and lower the risk of a child having exposure to it. Learn more about preventing COVID-19 here. Summary