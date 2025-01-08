What the Record Wave of New 65-Year-Olds Means for Wall Street

By Telis Demos

More Americans than ever will turn 65 in 2025. That will be a dominant theme for financial stocks in the years ahead.

About 4.2 million people in the U.S. are forecast to cross that age threshold next year, according to a report by the Alliance for Lifetime Income’s Retirement Income Institute, citing Social Security Administration figures. This could represent the height of what is termed the “peak 65” zone, a period of years from 2024 to 2027 in which more than 4.1 million will hit that age level each year.