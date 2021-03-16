What Tasks Does an HR Department Perform in 2021?

Over the past two decades, the work of an HR specialist has undergone significant metamorphoses associated primarily with the reorientation of employers to the interests and needs of both potential and current employees.

It turned out that complex work with personnel, the formation of a team of professionals, and its motivation require qualitatively new approaches and completely different qualifications of performers. That’s why modern companies use recruitment marketing software that helps to make hiring decisions quickly and effectively.

Main Functions of HR Department in 2021

At all times, the role of the HR department has been based on:

Attraction and selection of personnel. The labor market is currently saturated with various promotions to attract the best-qualified specialists, which influenced the choice of the tools a lot. An important role is played not only by HR-specialists but also by PR management which offers various “tasty” baits for applicants (bright banners, slogans, organization of events). As for the selection, at this stage, the assessment methods have significantly expanded as well as the professional level of the HR specialists has increased. They cannot do without additional training.

In many companies, there have been significant changes in the vision of what and how to teach, how to evaluate the bottom line. Before the emphasis was mainly on professional skills directly related to the position, now the trend has changed for the better, namely in the direction of spiritual, physical, and intellectual development.

Significant changes have also taken place with regard to intangible motivation tools: an increase in the level of personnel involvement in the life of the company includes not only mandatory corporate events but also business duels, etc.

The main expectations of top management from the HR department are a clear understanding of the strategy and personnel policy based on the goals and objectives of the company:

Effective recruitment of personnel; High-quality and prompt selection; Effective and targeted training with subsequent measurement of its effectiveness; Creation of a comfortable microclimate to hold key specialists in the company.

A Standard List of HR Department Tasks for Any Company

The most important thing is the initiative of the HR department. The effectiveness of the HR department depends on the implementation of the assigned tasks. Here is an example:

High-quality and timely implementation of social and corporate programs (including their use as a mechanism for attracting);

Highly efficient selection of personnel – both for existing positions and for the personnel reserve of the company;

Continuous improvement of motivation schemes for personnel following modern labor market trends;

Development and implementation of interesting, and large-scale personnel development programs (professional and personal competencies, spiritual and psychological practices).

The concept of “HR management” has existed since the beginning of the 90s. Before the companies had only personnel departments performing an administrative function. As you can see, now the role of HR management goes far beyond HR administration.

This area implies competent personnel selection, adaptation, and additional training of employees, their motivation, development of corporate culture, assessment and re-certification, rotation by divisions, creation of a personnel reserve. The tasks are very extensive and require completely different qualifications.