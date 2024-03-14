What State Is Named The “Potato Chip Capital” Of The World?

National Potato Chip Day on March 14th celebrates America’s #1 snack food. Millions will enjoy their favorite chip this holiday.

1853 – American chef George Speck (aka George Crum) creates potato chips in Saratoga Springs Moon Lake Lodge. They were named “Saratoga Chips.”

1859 – The first popular reference to the snack is written in “A Tale Of Two Cities” by Charles Dickens.

1870s – menus across the country used the term “Saratoga Chips” on train cars, hotel restaurants, and street carts.

1908 – New England-based Tri-Sum Potato Chips, originally established in 1908 as the Leominster Potato Chip Company, in Leominster, Massachusetts, claims to be America’s first potato chip manufacturer.

1921 – Mass production of potato chips begins.

1910 – The Dayton, Ohio-based Mike-sell’s Potato Chip Company, founded in 1910, calls itself the “oldest potato chip company in the United States.”

1938 – Herman Lay founded Lay’s in Nashville and his potato chips became the first national brand to sell potato chips successfully on a wide scale

1939 – During WWII production of potato chips halted because they were deemed an “unessential food”

1944 – Lay’s became the first snack food manufacturer to purchase television commercials, with Bert Lahr as a celebrity spokesman

1950s – Flavored chips were introduced. Potato Chip revenues are over $15 billion a year worldwide!

1953 – Laura Scudder came up with the concept of putting the chips in wax paper bags instead of putting them in glass containers or barrels.

the 1960s – Lay’s introduced what became its best-known slogan: “Betcha can’t eat just one”.

in Shilling Cookery for the People by Alexis Soyer (1845) or Mary Randolph’s The Virginia House-Wife (1824). While many references between these dates sliced potatoes and fried them in grease, uncertainty remains about whether the potatoes were fried to a crisp.

The average potato chip is .04 to 08 of an inch thick.

in Great Britain and many other parts of the world Potato Chips are referred to as “crisps”. Chips, to them, are French Fried potatoes.

It takes 1,000 pounds of potatoes to make 350 pounds of potato chips.

The most popular US Potato Chip flavors are Regular, Barbecue Sour Cream and Onion.

Potato chips are America’s favorite snack food.

Americans eat about 1.85 billion pounds of potato chips or about 6.6 pounds per person annually.

Potato chip bags are only partially filled for a reason: The additional space adds cushioning to prevent breakage.

The sound of crunching adds to the pleasure of eating chips. Snackers who eat chips with headphones on report becoming bored with chips more quickly.

Roughly 28,000,000 pounds (13,000,000 kg) of chips are eaten during the Super Bowl.

Pennsylvania is known as the “Potato Chip Capital” of the world and leads the United States in potato chip production.

Pringles are not potato chips. A high court ruled that because Pringles are made from dough, they are more like a biscuit or cake.

You would get a larger dose of radiation from eating a bag of potato chips every day than you would if you lived next to a nuclear power plant. – Source

70 percent of all potatoes grown in Michigan, become potato chips, making them the No. 1 state for chipping production. – Source

