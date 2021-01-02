What Makes A Good Roofer?

When you are looking for the best roofer for your new roof or to fix the one that you have now, you want to work with someone that has the experience and is licensed and insured in your area.

Are there any other traits a roofer should have?

Surveys have revealed that homeowners have certain expectations when it comes to choosing the right roofer for their property. These are the most commonly requested traits:

Experience

Integrity

Dependability

Attention to detail

Physical fitness

Strength and balance

Adaptability to all weather conditions

A good roofer will be aware that it is their job to protect not only the homeowners but also the property and their fellow workers.

How can you find the best roofer for your home?

As a homeowner, you know that fixing or replacing your roof will come at a cost. That is why you want to make it a point to hire the best pro for the job, and this certainly will not be someone who just happened to knock on your door. You need to do some research and find someone that you will be able to trust to protect your property and do an excellent job.

Look for a Local Referral

You may start by getting referrals from your neighbors that you know have had their roofs replaced, recently. This will also ensure that the roofer will know the local rules and code regulations and they will have built a relationship with local suppliers.

Search Better Busines Bureau’s Ratings

If the above option does not work for you because you don’t know your neighbors or they have not had work done, the BBB website is a good place to look for roofers that have a good score. What’s more, even if you do get a referral, double-check with BBB.

What should you expect from a good roofer?

They Should be Licensed and Insured

All employees and subcontractors that will set foot on your property need to be able to provide you with a copy of their license and insurance certificate. Confirm that they have the necessary liability coverage. Otherwise, you may be facing potential problems with litigation should something happen on the job.

They Should Expect You to Pay Your Deductible

Your homeowner’s insurance policy will most likely have a deductible that needs to be met. Don’t accept work from someone that tells you that they will perform the repair without you having to pay your deductible. Don’t fall for scams that can only end up harming you. Make sure that your roofer will not ask you to commit insurance fraud and also that they will give you a quote without inflating it to cover all or part of the deductible.

They Should Help You Select the Best Materials for your Roof

A roofing contractor should always be willing to work with you to get the best roofing materials for your home. They should also be willing to work within your budget. Keep in mind that the roof is such an important part of any home that the way it looks will have an impact on the value of the property. Your roofing company should be able to offer you a wide selection of materials and color choices for your roof.