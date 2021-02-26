What is VPS Hosting Used For, Comprehensive Explanation About It

Hearing about VPS for the first time may get you confused about it, especially if it is your first creating a website. The term VPS is an acronym for Virtual Private Server. Additionally, when it comes to the usage of the VPS server, you can do any other things besides hosting a website, like a file storage, running a company email, and many more.

At a glance, you could say that VPS hosting is the new generation of hosting after you get lots of boundaries from conventional shared hosting.

This article will guide you to answer the question of VPS usage in more detail. After that, we hope that you can understand that VPS hosting is what you are looking for to fulfill your needs.

How do I get started with VPS Hosting?

As mentioned previously, by having VPS hosting, you can open new features that you can never get due to shared hosting limitations. This article is a good starting point for you to get started to understand the VPS.

The first is about your VPS resources; you should pay attention to the allocated resources of your VPS. The resources are disk space, bandwidth, CPU, memory. It is significant to know that the server OS and applications use some portion of disk space to run. Because of that, you have to calculate the amount of disk space that can cover the usage of your files/website, control panel, and OS.

The next thing that you need to know about VPS is its security. Decent security is essential for the VPS server. In terms of the virtualized environment, when your VPS account gets breached, it will be resulting in several dire circumstances that can affect the whole system.

To avoid this, you can schedule regular updates for every script on your virtual server. Like any other password suggestions, you should make yours hard to guess and avoid using simple passwords such as birth date; it is even better if you change it periodically.

What are VPS Hosting Benefits?

This is the common question that people ask in regards to VPS hosting. To answer the question, let us see the list below to better understand the benefits of virtual private server hosting.

Data Storage

The first benefit that you can get is a space for data storage. Many people define hosting as a storage space, which is not wrong at all. Since the primary function of hosting is for storing data. The data itself is code, image, and anything that has to be displayed to the visitors when they are on your website. Those data are stored and uploaded to the virtual server.

Uptime Guarantee

The second benefit of virtual private server hosting is your website can maintain its uptime better than when you use shared hosting because you have your own dedicated resources. You do not need to worry about any resource issues.

Optimizing the Website

The last is it can improve the technical aspect of your website, especially the loading page speed. Slow loading page speed usually refers back to the hosting itself. In VPS, your website can perform better.

These are some of the samples of the benefits when using a virtual private server hosting plan. Now, to give you more assurance in utilizing this hosting plan, let us see the comparison between VPS and shared hosting.

What is the difference between Shared vs VPS Hosting?

The main difference between these two hosting services is that shared hosting is a service of hosting with several hosting accounts put together in a single server. Because of that, the resources like disk space, RAM, and bandwidth have to be shared fairly. You could also say that shared hosting is the cheapest kind of hosting.

It fits newcomer and low traffic websites. With no dedicated virtual space for its users, shared hosting has a high-security risk, and if a particular website uses too many server resources, it will affect your website performance.

In contrast, VPS is the virtual private server that means that you have your own virtual space, and it is free for you to choose the OS and applications that you want to have. Because of this perk, you could say that when it comes to the pricing, VPS is more economical than shared hosting. VPS intends for growing or reputable websites with high traffic.