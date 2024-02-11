What Is The Real Name Of “Peppermint Patty” The Charles Schulz Character?

National Peppermint Patty Day is celebrated annually every February 11, and it is another moment for us to relish the awesomeness and sweetness of this candy bar.

1840 – The oldest commercially-made mint pattie or cake was made by the Quiggin’s family on the Isle of Man (an island located in the middle of the northern Irish Sea). They had been making the cakes since 1840, but in 1880, four of the sons formed the Kendal Mint Cake Company.

1900 – In the United States, as early as 1900, peppermint patties were made by regional confectioneries. Companies such as Idaho Candy Company, Trudeau Candie’s, and Pearson’s.

Possibly the most known, though not the oldest, York Peppermint Patties were made by the York Cone Company of Pennsylvania.

1940 -York Peppermint Patties were first made in 1940 and distributed regionally much like other candy makers of the era.

1966 – Charles Schulz introduced “Peppermint Patty” to his Peanuts comic strip on August 22, 1966. Patricia Reichardt is Peppermint Patty’s actual name.

1975 – York Cone Company of Pennsylvania was acquired by Peter Paul Cadbury. The factory was moved to Reading, Pennsylvania, to much distress to the workers and residents of York. The popular treat was then distributed across the country.

1975 – Until 1975, peppermint patties were only sold in Northeastern states in the United States.

1988 – The Hershey Company acquires the York peppermint patty.

York dominated the market because of its firmness and crispness while the others were soft. A former York employee remembered that the final (sample) test of the pattie before it left the factory was called a “snap test.” If the candy did not break clean in the middle, it did not make it onto candy store shelves.

Peppermint Patties have one of the least amount of calories and fat compared to other nationally popular candy bars.

Although the coating of the patties is 70% dark chocolate, they are still very safe for consumption. And the peppermint contained in the candy aids digestion and satisfies the teeth without causing any side effects.

Fun-size York Peppermint Patties are only 50 calories.

