What Is The Dow Jones Industrial Average?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow, is one of the most popular stock market indexes, along with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. The Dow tracks the stock performance of 30 large, blue-chip companies.

Here are the details on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, including which companies are included in the index and how it is calculated.

What companies are in the Dow Jones Industrial Average?

The Dow tracks 30 companies across all industries except for transportation and utilities. The index dates back to 1896 when it was created by journalist Charles Dow. His business partner Edward Jones had his name included in the index, but was not involved with its creation. When people ask “What did the market do today?” they’re typically referring to the Dow or S&P 500.

The following 30 companies are included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average as of June 2022: