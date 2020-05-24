What Is The Connection Between Diabetes And Thirst?

One symptom of diabetes is feeling unusually thirsty.

Anyone who is experiencing the following symptoms should see a doctor:

What is excessive thirst?

Age, lifestyle, and activity levels can contribute to how much a person drinks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are currently no guidelines about how much water a person should drink each day.

In 2004, the Institute of Medicine estimated an adequate daily water intake as 3.7 liters for males and 2.7 liters for females. These amounts included water from all the drinks and foods in a person’s diet.

According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, 2009–2012, males in the United States tend to consume 3.46 liters of water per day, while females in the country typically consume 2.74 liters per day. These figures also included water from all dietary sources.

However, from day to day, a person may feel more or less thirsty for a variety of reasons. Spending time in the sun or being especially active, for example, can contribute to thirst.