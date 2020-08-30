Health goes beyond that of the physical and includes all-around mental, emotional, and spiritual wellness. Various health paths are available if you’re interested in becoming a coach in the field of health. Careers such as being a health coach, trainer, dietician, and wellness coach have been on the rise and are, at times, used interchangeably. This makes it important to understand that health coaching is an independent field that can be complemented by the other aforementioned careers. Let’s take an in-depth look at what a health coach is, what a health coach isn’t, and the benefits of becoming a health coach.

What Is A Health Coach?

Since the term is often interchanged with others that are similar to it, we must first answer this fundamental question: What is a health coach? A health coach is a professional who offers mentoring in the health department on a broad spectrum. A health coach is not licensed to specialize or provide details of how a client must live his or her life. The point of being a health coach is to motivate and encourage clients on their journeys to leading more healthy lifestyles. The partnership formed is client-driven rather than expert-led. Now that we have looked at what a health coach is, let’s take a look at what it isn’t.

What A Health Coach Isn’t

A health coach is not a personal trainer. A personal trainer is an expert in physical exercise and is licensed to coach clients in this department. Clients can reach fitness goals under the guidance and supervision of a personal trainer. Fitness schedules, routines, and guidelines are set by the personal trainer, and the client follows suit while making progress.

A wellness coach is not the same as a health coach. Wellness coaches focus on the broader aspect of clients’ wellness. These include career dynamics, family relationships, and financial health. The goal of a wellness coach is to help clients turn their lives around in a positive way and continue on that path.

A dietician is a licensed professional with knowledge of the kind of foods that can enrich your life. A dietician can tailor-fit the type of diet that suits you based on information such as blood type, gender, weight, and several other factors.

When you combine the roles that these different experts play in the life of a client, you have a health coach. A health coach aims to support you in these different areas and keep you accountable to your goals on a general spectrum. If you have specific areas that need assistance, a health coach can refer you to the relevant professional required. Now that we have distinguished what a health coach is and isn’t, let’s look at the benefits of becoming a health coach.