CBD and alcohol, what more would any party freak ask for? If you are looking for the ultimate thrill, the idea of mixing CBD and alcohol would sound enticing. Both cannabis (CBD) and alcohol top the list of the most popular substances for thrill seekers.

And although they are usually used for intoxication, some consume them for relaxation and stress relief. There’s a chance you have already tried this combination or thought about giving it a shot. That’s probably why you’re here.

But what happens when you mix the two? Should you try? Is it safe? If not, what are the risks involved, and what should you expect? Let’s explore what current research and expert opinions suggest about mixing CBD and alcohol.

The Basics about CBD?

You may be a fan of CBD, but do you know what exactly it is? This is one of over 100 cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. Unlike THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), CBD does not cause a “high.”

It is widely used in oils, edibles, creams, beverages, and supplements. The potential to ease anxiety, reduce inflammation, improve sleep, and manage pain is what makes this substance stand out. However, more research is still needed to confirm many of these benefits.

Alcohol

Alcohol, on the other hand, is a psychoactive substance. It alters the user’s mood, coordination, judgment, and behavior. With moderate consumption, alcohol can create feelings of relaxation and sociability. It’s often used to break the ice at social gatherings or to unwind after a long day.

Consume too much of it, and you risk experiencing impaired motor skills, slowed reaction time, and even hangovers. Chronic excessive drinking carries significant health risks, including liver damage, addiction, and cognitive decline.

Mixing CBD and Alcohol, Should You?

Now, onto the elephant in the room, what happens if you mix CBD and alcohol? There’s no straight answer to this one, as the results boil down to several factors.

The timing, the dosage, and your body chemistry all play a role here. If you are brave enough to go ahead and take a sip, here’s what you should expect, according to current research.

Higher Sedation and Relaxation

That’s what both CBD and alcohol are good at, sedation and relaxation. So, when you take them together, these effects are highly likely to be amplified. This could lead to double the drowsiness or fatigue, which may be pleasant in small amounts.

However, at high doses, these can potentially impair your senses. It’s thus not advisable to binge on a mix of both, especially if you’re driving or operating machinery. Even routine activities can become risky, so it’s best to err on the side of caution and keep your consumption moderate and mindful.

CBD May Reduce Alcohol’s Negative Effects

Interestingly, some early animal studies and small human trials suggest CBD might reduce some of alcohol’s harmful effects. Another benefit that you can get here is a reduction in the risk of liver damage, inflammation, and neurodegeneration.

CBD may also help reduce alcohol cravings and dependency, which is a focus of ongoing research into CBD as a treatment for addiction.

Lower Blood Alcohol Levels?

The good news just keeps coming. Turns out CBD can also be helpful for lowering blood alcohol levels. A small 1979 study suggested that participants who took CBD with alcohol had lower blood alcohol levels than those who drank alcohol alone.

However, it’s worth noting that, this research is outdated and hasn’t been widely replicated, so it should be interpreted with caution.

Risks and Considerations

Mixing CBD and alcohol comes with its fair share of risks, so it’s important to understand what you’re getting yourself into.

Altered Perception of Intoxication

CBD might alter how you perceive the effects of alcohol. This means you might feel less intoxicated than you actually are. This could lead you to drink more than intended. Make sure to keep a tab of your consumption not to take too much.

Potential Liver Interaction

Some studies have raised concerns about how CBD is metabolized by the liver. Remember, alcohol is also processed in the liver. Therefore, using the two together may increase the workload on this liver organ.

There’s limited research on the long-term effects of mixing CBD and alcohol. Even then, it is something to be cautious about, more so if you consume either substance, or both, frequently.

Be mindful of the dosage

Any high dosage, either for a CBD drink of only $4 per can or alcohol, means magnified effects. Any risk of going overboard with both could mean double the effects, at a grand scale. You may experience memory lapses, difficulty concentrating, and even dangerously low blood pressure, which can cause dizziness or fainting.

Your body’s reaction

This is crucial, especially if you’re new to the consumption of both of these. It all comes down to your metabolism, genetics, weight, and tolerance among other factors. That’s why it’s always advisable to start small and go slow until you figure out your sweet spot.

Safety First: Tips for Mixing CBD and Alcohol

Start low and go slow : Starting with small amounts until you know how your body reacts.

: Starting with small amounts until you know how your body reacts. Stay hydrated : Alcohol can cause dehydration, drink plenty of water.

: Alcohol can cause dehydration, drink plenty of water. Consult a professional : If you’re still unsure about trying this combination, or using medication, consult a professional before giving it a shot.

: If you’re still unsure about trying this combination, or using medication, consult a professional before giving it a shot. And, of course: Don’t drink and drive.



