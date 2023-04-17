What Happened To The Dry Season?

Monday features plenty of clouds, showers, and afternoon storms in the east coast metro area. Expect periods of heavy rain — and, unfortunately, localized flooding again. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and storms. All of South Florida can expect some of the storms to linger into the evening hours. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Gulf beaches as a front moves in. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s right at the coasts and in the mid-80s elsewhere in South Florida.

Tuesday will bring good sun and some showers and storms on a gusty breeze to the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny but on the breezy side at times. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will feature a mostly sunny morning in the east coast metro area, followed by breezy conditions and a few showers in the afternoon. The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun and a gusty breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will start with some morning showers and good sun in the east coast metro area, but look for some storms to develop in the afternoon. The Gulf coast will be sunny in the morning with clouds and showers moving in during the afternoon hours. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds at times, and the chance of a shower or storm in spots. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.